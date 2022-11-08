Whether you are new to the crypto market or an experienced trader, you have most likely heard of crypto trading bots. While you might think that these types of cryptocurrency trading strategies are only for experienced traders, automated crypto trading bots are beneficial for even inexperienced traders.

Of course, you will want to choose the best crypto trading bot regardless of your trading experience. But first, let’s discuss how crypto trading bots work!

How Do Crypto Trading Bots Work?

Investors can begin using crypto trading bots by registering on their preferred platform. In a nutshell, using crypto bots can help investors save a lot of time on research and eliminate the need to constantly monitor the market. However, the success of this strategy will be almost entirely dependent on the provider chosen.

Most of the best crypto robots on our list have both free and paid versions, allowing investors to choose the features that are most important to them, so let’s check them out!

10 Best crypto trading bots in 2022

A one-of-a-kind, intelligent, fully automated cryptocurrency trading solution. AYMBot® employs artificial intelligence, cutting-edge technical analysis tools, and time-tested risk management and position sizing disciplines to secure returns and limit losses to systematically pre-determined levels.

AYMBot® persistently studies the market and automatically buys and sells on your behalf. It will manage and grow your funds for you, generating passive income while you focus on other aspects of your life. Your capital is always with you on your own personal exchange account, and you can withdraw or add to it whenever you want. AYMBot® connects to your exchange account and begins building your wealth automatically over the course of your subscription.

Features:

Intelligent. AI processes data in real time and improves performance and outcomes.

The bleeding edge tech: AYMBot® uses cutting-edge TA and risk management.

Completely automated. The entire trading process is completely automated.

Safe and adaptable. There is no access to user funds.

Relentless.

Data-driven, dependable inhuman returns.

Pionex is the leading exchange with 12 built-in trading bots on the platform. Grid trading bot is the platform's most well-known trading bot. Pionex is one of the largest Binance brokers and simultaneously aggregates liquidity from Huobi Global, making it the best platform for crypto trading bot traders.

Features:

It is a registered Money Services Business (MSB)

Pionex offers retail investors 16 free trading bots.

The trading fee is the lowest among the major exchanges. The maker and taker share a 0.05% trading fee.

Grid Trading Bot enables users to buy low and sell high within a given price range.

Up to 5x leverage is provided by the Leveraged Grid Bot.

The Spot-Futures Arbitrage bot assists retail investors in earning passive income with minimal risk. The expected rate of return is 1550% APR.

Martingale bot executes DCA buy and one-time sell to profit from fluctuation.

The rebalancing bot assists you in hoarding coins.

Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) Bot Schedules repeated purchases at regular intervals to compensate for volatility.

The Smart Trade terminal enables traders to set stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stops in a single trade.

Shrimpy

Shrimpy is a portfolio management platform that also offers automated trading tools. Shrimpy rose to prominence with its auto-rebalancing portfolio tool, but it later added a tool that allowed users to trade across multiple exchanges.

Shrimpy has a fantastic community and social trading features built in. You can learn more about how other users are leveraging the tool and profiting by connecting with the community on Reddit, Telegram, or Discord.

Features:

Connect multiple cryptocurrency trading exchanges to a single platform.

With a simple interface and crypto tools, you can manage your entire crypto portfolio.

Monitor the performance of your portfolio and automatically adjust your investment strategy.

On social trading, emulate the world's best cryptocurrency traders.

Earn money for each social trader who follows you.

Using various indicators and trading tools, automate trading strategies.

Coinigy

Coinigy is a cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platform that connects to over 45 exchanges and 7,200 markets and currency pairs, including Binance, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Coinbase Pro, FTX, Huobi Pro, Kucoin, Kraken, and Poloniex. Through its subscription-based service, the platform provides multi-exchange real-time pricing data, full-featured spot trading, data visualization, direct blockchain analysis, and portfolio management/aggregation tools.

Features:

Coinigy gives users access to more than 45 cryptocurrency exchanges.

There are no additional trading fees.

Wallet portfolio management.

TradeSanta

TradeSanta, a cryptocurrency trading software and bot that helps users navigate the crypto market and leverage value fluctuations, is yet another excellent platform for AI crypto trading.

TradeSanta, like other top platforms, allows you to trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the setup is quick and simple. Simply create an account, select your trading pairs, and set up the trading bot in a matter of minutes.

Features

Trade 24/7

Quick and simple setup Ideal for beginners/casual traders

No strict volume limits

CryptoHero

CryptoHero, a multi-platform crypto bot powered by AI, was created by experienced fund managers who have been trading crypto and other markets for decades. The platform provides access to hundreds of cryptocurrencies, which are constantly expanding as more companies partner with it, and it is integrated with top crypto exchanges such as Binance and Kraken.

Features:

Experienced Fund Managers Created

Numerous Cryptocurrencies

Conditions of Entry and Exit

Backtesting

Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper is one of the best automated trading bots for managing all of your cryptocurrency exchange accounts in one place. It allows you to trade BTC, Litecoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

Features:

Suits beginners

More than 130 indicators and 12 exchanges are supported.

Advanced traders can choose between free and paid trading signals.

RSI, EMA, BB, and other important indicators/signals are supported.

Reports on performance in real-time.

Coinrule

Coinrule is a cryptocurrency trading bot for beginners that requires no technical or coding knowledge. Other cryptocurrency traders can use their existing trading rules and begin by using the backtesting feature and a free demo account to check historical data. Coinrule provides users with access to template strategies that can be used to trigger actions as the cryptocurrency market changes.

Features:

Excellent for mobile trading.

More than 150 new template strategies.

Backtesting capabilities are extensive.

Protocol for military-grade encryption.

With market indicators, it is extremely simple to allocate funds.

HodlBot

HodlBot employs an efficient and effective cryptocurrency portfolio management system. It enables users to create custom crypto portfolios and have them automatically rebalanced using trading bots. And it only takes two simple steps, making this the best crypto robot for inexperienced traders.

Features:

One of the best platforms for beginners

A free trial is available.

Subscriptions begin at $3 per month.

WunderTrading

WunderTrading is a leading trading bot platform that enables traders to easily automate their trades and generate passive cryptocurrency income. It also offers a social trading network where users can copy professional traders' trades.

Features: