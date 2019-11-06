  1. Home
10 Jobs That Pay You up to $8,000 Monthly Salary in UAE

Published November 6th, 2019 - 02:00 GMT
Job forecast shows opening of new job opportunities in the UAE as well as a strong job market. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Take a look at jobs across various departments in UAE

If you are looking for a job change, don't eye only the private ones. There is an array of government job opportunities that can help you widen your search.


Job forecast shows opening of new job opportunities in the UAE as well as a strong job market.

Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh30,000.

Let's take a look at some of the available options for them in the country.

Specialist

Job Category: Administration
Employer: Dubai Health Authority
Educational-level: Master
Required Nationality: All Nationalities
Monthly Salary: Unspecified
Schedule-Time: Full time

IT Security Specialist

Job Category: Information Security
Employer: Roads and Transport Authority
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: All Nationalities
Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time

Head of Health Data Governance Section

Job Category: Administration
Employer: Dubai Health Authority
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: All Nationalities
Monthly Salary: Unspecified
Schedule-Time: Full time

Graphic Designer

Job Category: Marketing, Promotion and Events
Employer: Dubai Culture
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Unspecified
Schedule-Time: Full time

Executive Recruitment and Selection 

Job Category: Human Resources (Human Resources)
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000
Schedule-Time: Full time

HR Specialist

Job Category: Human Resources (Human Resources)
Employer : Smart Dubai Government
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time

Senior Purchasing Executive

Job Category: Strategic Planning
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000
Schedule-Time: Full time

Electrical Engineer
Job Category: Electrical Engineering
Employer: Dubai Municipality
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time

Executive Property & Warehouse

Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000
Schedule-Time: Full time

Business Development Executive

Job Category: Organizational Development
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000
Schedule-Time: Full time

Also, find out other job offers on KT Buzzon.

Saudi Arabia’s Economy Could Create 124,000 Jobs by 2030 in Tech Sector
Jordan’s Government Close to Achieving Job-Creation Goal for 2019

Via SyndiGate.info


