10 Jobs That Pay You up to $8,000 Monthly Salary in UAE

If you are looking for a job change, don't eye only the private ones. There is an array of government job opportunities that can help you widen your search.





Job forecast shows opening of new job opportunities in the UAE as well as a strong job market.

Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh30,000.

Let's take a look at some of the available options for them in the country.

Specialist

Job Category: Administration

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Educational-level: Master

Required Nationality: All Nationalities

Monthly Salary: Unspecified

Schedule-Time: Full time

IT Security Specialist

Job Category: Information Security

Employer: Roads and Transport Authority

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: All Nationalities

Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-30,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

Head of Health Data Governance Section

Job Category: Administration

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: All Nationalities

Monthly Salary: Unspecified

Schedule-Time: Full time

Graphic Designer

Job Category: Marketing, Promotion and Events

Employer: Dubai Culture

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: Unspecified

Schedule-Time: Full time

Executive Recruitment and Selection

Job Category: Human Resources (Human Resources)

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

HR Specialist

Job Category: Human Resources (Human Resources)

Employer : Smart Dubai Government

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-30,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

Senior Purchasing Executive

Job Category: Strategic Planning

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

Electrical Engineer

Job Category: Electrical Engineering

Employer: Dubai Municipality

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-30,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

Executive Property & Warehouse

Job Category: Other Jobs

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

Business Development Executive

Job Category: Organizational Development

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Educational-level: Bachelor

Required Nationality: UAE Only

Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000

Schedule-Time: Full time

Also, find out other job offers on KT Buzzon.

Saudi Arabia’s Economy Could Create 124,000 Jobs by 2030 in Tech Sector

Jordan’s Government Close to Achieving Job-Creation Goal for 2019