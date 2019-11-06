10 Jobs That Pay You up to $8,000 Monthly Salary in UAE

If you are looking for a job change, don't eye only the private ones. There is an array of government job opportunities that can help you widen your search.
Job forecast shows opening of new job opportunities in the UAE as well as a strong job market.
Dubaicareers.ae has published government job opportunities on their website, with many jobs offering a monthly salary up to Dh30,000.
Let's take a look at some of the available options for them in the country.
Specialist
Job Category: Administration
Employer: Dubai Health Authority
Educational-level: Master
Required Nationality: All Nationalities
Monthly Salary: Unspecified
Schedule-Time: Full time
IT Security Specialist
Job Category: Information Security
Employer: Roads and Transport Authority
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: All Nationalities
Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
Head of Health Data Governance Section
Job Category: Administration
Employer: Dubai Health Authority
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: All Nationalities
Monthly Salary: Unspecified
Schedule-Time: Full time
Graphic Designer
Job Category: Marketing, Promotion and Events
Employer: Dubai Culture
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Unspecified
Schedule-Time: Full time
Executive Recruitment and Selection
Job Category: Human Resources (Human Resources)
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
HR Specialist
Job Category: Human Resources (Human Resources)
Employer : Smart Dubai Government
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
Senior Purchasing Executive
Job Category: Strategic Planning
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
Electrical Engineer
Job Category: Electrical Engineering
Employer: Dubai Municipality
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh20,001-30,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
Executive Property & Warehouse
Job Category: Other Jobs
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
Business Development Executive
Job Category: Organizational Development
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Educational-level: Bachelor
Required Nationality: UAE Only
Monthly Salary: Dh10,001-20,000
Schedule-Time: Full time
Also, find out other job offers on KT Buzzon.
Saudi Arabia’s Economy Could Create 124,000 Jobs by 2030 in Tech Sector
Jordan’s Government Close to Achieving Job-Creation Goal for 2019
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2019 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.