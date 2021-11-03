10 Most Popular Pavilions You Wouldn’t Want To Miss At Expo 2020 Dubai!

Expo 2020 Dubai has caught the attention of millions worldwide, and some of its pavilions have even captured the hearts and minds of even more.

Here are the top 10 most popular pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai that you would not want to miss:

1. Alif - The Mobility Pavilion

Source: shutterstock

Named Alif, to symbolize new beginnings by using the first letter in the Arabic alphabet, is one of Expo 2020 Dubai’s three signature pavilions. It was designed by Foster + Partners and is used to highlight the importance of connecting and creating innovative and global collaborations. Not only does it have the world’s largest lift, but it also gives its visitors a look into what a smart city looks like and how advanced technologies are being used.

2. Australia Pavilion

Source: shutterstock

As a way to celebrate Australia’s diversity, creativity and innovation, its pavilion has an overhead cinematic experience called the ‘Star Dreaming Gallery’. This stargazing experience gives the chance for people to learn about astronomy and discover how people created the dreamtime stories from stars and astronomy. It is said that Australia Pavilion will receive around 1.7M visitors during the 6 month period that the Expo 2020 Dubai is active.

3. Brazil Pavilion

Source: shutterstock

At the core of Brazil’s Pavilion is biodiversity and thus it gives its visitors the utmost experience by its recreation of the Amazon Basin, where you can take in the full on experience with its scents, sounds and sights! Brazil’s Pavilion has proved to also be popular as it had more than 200,000 visitors in less than a month, says the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil).

4. India Pavilion

Source: shutterstock

A recreation of India’s past, present, and future, India’s Pavilion is attracting many crowds. It is reported that in only 25 days, the pavilion has had more than 128,000 visitors, making it the most visited and liked pavilion. India’s Pavilion was designed by CP Kukreja Architects and aims to show the growth of India, giving it the theme of “India on the move”.

5. Pakistan Pavilion

Source: shutterstock

Another pavilion attracting a record number was Pakistan’s Pavilion. The pavilion’s colorful walls have brought in 8,000 visitors in the first day alone, and by the 18th day, more than 100,000 people have visited it! The pavilion, which was designed by Al Jabal Engineering, guides its visitors to learn about the culture of hospitality in Pakistan and the natural wonders in it.

6. Saudi Arabia Pavilion

Source: shutterstock

The second largest pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, serves as a way to highlight the Saudi Arabian culture and achievements. Even before the start of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the pavilion has already won 3 Guinness World Records for largest LED mirror screen, longest interactive water feature, and largest interactive lighting display! The pavilion was designed by Boris Micka Associates in both an innovative and sustainable manner. The Saudi Arabia Pavilion was quick to attract visitors, in which it recorded 23,000 visits in just one day!

7. Singapore Pavilion

Source: shutterstock

Giving its visitors a complete 3D greenery experience, Singapore’s Pavilion is meant to reflect the country’s innovation and sustainability. Its rainforest is powered by a self-sufficient ecosystem, which has a net-zero energy and water consumption. The pavilion also has interactive exhibits and programmes for people interested in learning more about Singapore.

8. Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion

Source: shutterstock

Grimshaw Architects designed Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion to showcase how architecture can be used to further drive sustainability. The building was built to generate its own energy and water by using cutting-edge technology, design solutions and building systems. By using solar panels, the pavilion can generate up to 4GWh/year. Not only that, its greywater recycling system aims to reduce water use by 75%.

9. UAE Pavilion

Source: shutterstock

Shaped as a falcon, the UAE Pavilion sits at the heart of the Expo 2020 Dubai. It was designed by Santiago Calatrava and aims to demonstrate the Emirati culture and achievements.

10. UK Pavilion

Source: shutterstock

Designed by Es Devlin, The Poem Pavilion was inspired by Stephan Hawking’s pursuit of a “breakthrough message” that can communicate with extraterrestrial intelligence. The pavilion demonstrates how language can be voiced in a universal way that is both poetic and advanced. By using artificial intelligence (AI, people are asked to write one word, from which AI will create a poem that will be displayed on the pavilion.