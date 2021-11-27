10 Tips and Tricks for Mac Users

When it comes to using digital devices, we all love to know some tips and tricks that can help make our life easier in this tech-savvy world. And with many people opting to become Mac users, it is pivotal that they become aware of the tips and tricks they are missing out on.

So if you are curious about knowing the ins and outs of using a Mac, here are 10 tips and tricks for you:

1. How to take a screenshot

While taking a screenshot on Window devices can be somewhat of a hustle, for Mac users it is a piece of cake. You can take a screenshot on a Mac in three different ways:

Press Shift + Command + 3 at the same time to take a screenshot of the entire screen.

Press Command + Shift + 4 at the same time to capture part of the screen

To screenshot one window, you have to press Command + Shift + 4 at the same time, then press space and click the window you want

2. How to sign a PDF directly in mail

Even though technology is changing our world by the minute, many still choose to print documents, sign and then scan them. But with Mac, this is old news, because now you can sign your PDF directly on the mail app. All you have to do is attach a PDF, hover over it, click on the top right button that appears, choose the signing document option and ta-da, your signed PDF is ready. Not only that, but you can also add your signature by simply holding a piece of paper to the webcam or even by drawing it on the trackpad!

3. How to add a keyboard shortcut

Keyboard shortcuts can save us a lot of time and effort, and Mac gives you the chance to add your very own shortcuts to make things even easier. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Go to System Preferences

Click on Keyboard

Choose App Shortcuts

Click on +

Choose the App from the drop down list

Enter the exact name of the menu command

Choose the key combination you want and click on Add

4. How to view someone’s screen remotely

We have all either needed someone’s help or wanted to help someone remotely and had to go through the trouble of downloading a remote screen control app. However, with this trick you can easily do it on your Mac! You will need to launch the Screen Sharing app, ask them to give you permission to use their screen, mouse and keyboard, and you are good to go.

5. How to record your iPhone’s or iPad’s screen

This can be especially helpful for developers to showcase their games and apps. What you need to do is:

Connect the iOS device to your Mac

Launch QuickTime Player

Choose New Movie Recording and your iOS device name as the camera

Choose if you want to include audio in the recording

Click on record

Here is another little secret as well, you can then either share it directly or trim it as you wish!

6. How to use your iPad as a secondary screen display

Many of us can sometimes be annoyed by the small screens that come with some laptops, but with Mac devices, this is easily resolved. If you have the latest macOS, macOS Catalina, then this one's for you! First, make sure to have macOS Catalina and iPadOS installed on your Mac and iPad, respectively. You will also need to be signed in to your iCould account on both gadgets and have your bluetooth and wifi on as well. Then, click on Airplay icon on your Mac, select the iPad you want to use, after the connection is made either wirelessly or by a compatible wire, click on the Sidecar icon and choose “Use As Separate Display”. This way you’ve got yourself two screens instead of one!

7. How to close tabs open on other iOS devices

Closing tabs on your iPhone or iPad can be annoying, especially if you have a whole lot of them. So instead of swiping them, you can simply close them in a much easier manner on your Mac. By signing in using your Apple ID from Safari you can either click on the two overlapping squares (or choose Show All Tabs from the View menu) and then click on the close button that appears when hovering over a specific tab.

8. How to share files from your Mac to your iOS device

AirDrop really does make life easier for iOS users. You can easily AirDrop files between your Mac and iPhone or iPad by right-clicking on the file you want to share and choosing AirDrop.

9. How to use Windows on your Mac

While having a Mac does have its perks, there are still some programs or games that only run Windows. When it comes to running Windows on your iOS, you can either install Windows on your Mac using Boot Camp Assistant, or simply use a virtualization app like VMware Fusion, Parallels Desktop or VirtualBox, to run Windows. Either way, you can now have both Windows and Mac in one place!

10. How to change your file and folder icons to whatever you want, literally!

When it comes to using a Mac, we all want to preserve its elegant appearance. And so now you change the basic “not so appealing” folder image to something more meaningful to you! You will only need to right click on the folder, choose “Get Info” and then copy the image you want to use in Preview. After that click the existing document thumbnail in the ‘Get Info’ window and press Command + V to paste the icon from your editor to the file info window.

