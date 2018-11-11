1,000 Jobs up for Grabs for UAE Nationals in Al Dhafra

Abu Dhabi Executive Council to create more than 10,000 jobs for UAE citizens. (Shutterstock)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to accelerate the process of employing 1,000 Emirati job seekers in Al Dhafra region within the next three months.

The move is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council to create more than 10,000 jobs for UAE citizens in the private and government sectors under the umbrella of the multi-phase "Ghadan 21" plan.

Patronised by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the MoU was signed by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of ADDED.