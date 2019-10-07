17,700 Nationals Hired in Bahrain's Private Sector

A total of 17,700 jobseekers have been hired in the private sector since the start of the year, as part of a government drive to employ more Bahrainis.





Labour and Social Development Minister Jameel Humaidan said the target was to help 25,000 Bahrainis registered in the government’s unemployment list find jobs by the end of this year.

He was speaking yesterday at a Press conference held on the sidelines of the 2019 Government Forum, where he said two-thirds of the hirings were a direct result of the ministry’s drives, while a third was done through the National Employment Scheme initiated in February.

The national scheme has so far employed 5,918 Bahrainis, out of the 15,000 who registered, it was revealed at the forum that was held at the Isa Cultural Centre.

Mr Humaidan also said the unemployment rate in Bahrain has slightly increased from 4.3 per cent to 4.47pc.

“Our ambitious plan to provide 24,000 to 25,000 jobs for Bahrainis by the end of the year is on track.” He said.

“We are also planning to introduce new schemes that would help us set a new target for next year and upcoming years.

“The slight increase in the unemployment rate, which is still below international standards, happened because we have a new supply of graduates that we are working to find jobs for by the end of the year - whether through our direct drives or the national scheme.

“We have managed to employ 17,700 Bahrainis so far; two-thirds through our initiatives and a third from the national scheme.”

He said latest indicators show that people’s attitude towards jobs in the private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises, has changed – adding that many Bahrainis are accepting jobs in fields previously dominated by expatriates.

“The future is for small and medium businesses and in the upcoming years it will comprise 85pc of the labour market,” he said.

“The misconception that people should be employed in the government, Bapco or Alba is gradually dying and our recent statistics indicate that.”

Mr Humaidan was speaking alongside Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Aymen Almoayed, who highlighted job opportunities for young people and a new law on regulating professional sports and athletes.

“We are also looking to amend legislation related to the formation of companies to allow clubs to become companies that would manage their own finances and manage their affairs in a business-oriented way,” he added.

“There are other initiatives to enable youth to take part in the development of the country whether through lucrative employment opportunities or schemes – there are options that we are exploring for different sectors and they are set to see the light.”

Statistics revealed by the government in April showed that there were 188,724 Bahraini workers and 8,399 jobseekers under its lists.