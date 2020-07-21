1968 Ford Mustang Shelby Sold for $3.85 Million

Highlights
This 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R sold for a record $3.85 million at an auction in Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of Mecum Auctions
A 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, the first prototype of the line of competition cars and the first to win a race, set a new record by selling for $3.85 million.
Mecum Auctions in Indianapolis said the Mustang, which was once driven by Ken Miles, who was played by Christian Bale in 2019 film Ford v Ferrari, fetched a high bid of $3.5 million, with the total price coming to $3.85 million with taxes and fees.
Advertisement
The sum made it the most expensive Mustang ever sold, breaking a record set in January when the 1968 Mustang featured in the Steve McQueen film Bullitt sold for $3.74 million.
The winning bidder of the GT350R, commonly known as the "Flying Mustang," was not identified. It was previously owned by collector John Atzbach, who had the vehicle fully restored.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.