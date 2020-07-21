1968 Ford Mustang Shelby Sold for $3.85 Million

A 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, the first prototype of the line of competition cars and the first to win a race, set a new record by selling for $3.85 million.



Mecum Auctions in Indianapolis said the Mustang, which was once driven by Ken Miles, who was played by Christian Bale in 2019 film Ford v Ferrari, fetched a high bid of $3.5 million, with the total price coming to $3.85 million with taxes and fees.

Advertisement

The sum made it the most expensive Mustang ever sold, breaking a record set in January when the 1968 Mustang featured in the Steve McQueen film Bullitt sold for $3.74 million.

The winning bidder of the GT350R, commonly known as the "Flying Mustang," was not identified. It was previously owned by collector John Atzbach, who had the vehicle fully restored.