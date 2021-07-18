19th OPEC+, OPEC Meeting to Convene Today

Highlights
The 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) will be held on Sunday.
Earlier this month, negotiations took place to set out oil production levels to each member for the remaining months of the year, but failed to reach an agreement.
Via SyndiGate.info
