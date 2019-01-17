20 Scientists the First to Receive UAE Long-Term Visa
The UAE government has just announced the names of the first holders of long-term visas in the country.
The first 20 winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment were granted a 10-year special residency visa status.
The announcement came after a meeting for the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists in the presence of 150 scientists from all over the world.
They include those who won the medal in first and second place, as well as 18 finalists who were nominated for the award and exhibited outstanding talent in their specialised fields.
This reinforces their value to society as scientific pioneers and mentors in the UAE.
