20,000 Jobs to Be Created in UAE in the Next 3 Years

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday announced the creation of over 20,000 jobs for Emiratis in the banking, aviation, telecommunications, insurance and real estate sectors over the next three years.





A fund of Dh300 million has been approved for training, Sheikh Mohammed added.

"Supporting Emiratisation does not contradict our ongoing efforts to attract global talent in all fields," the UAE Vice President said in a tweet after Sunday's Cabinet meeting.

"The UAE will remain a country of openness. We will support the private sector financially and legally to achieve a balance in the labor market that achieves stability for all."

The Cabinet has also approved legal amendments to equalize benefits of citizens in the private sector with those in the government, especially in the calculation of pension.

Departments that are late in achieving their Emiratisation goals will be contributing financially to support the government's Emiratisation programme.

Those who meet the targets will get exceptional incentives, the Dubai Ruler added.

أقررنا اليوم توفير ٢٠ الف وظيفة في قطاعات البنوك والطيران والاتصالات والتأمين والقطاع العقاري خلال ٣ سنوات. واعتمدنا صندوقا ب٣٠٠ مليون درهم لتدريب ١٨ ألف مواطن..وتخصيص جزء من عوائد الضريبة لدعم ملف التوطين ..وتدريب ٨ آلاف مواطن سنويا في القطاع الخاص بمكافآت مدعومة من الحكومة pic.twitter.com/EfhJkuOG49 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 29, 2019

ملفي القادم كما طرحته في رسالة الموسم سيكون الملف الاقتصادي ... بدأنا العمل على رؤية جديدة لخطة التنمية الاقتصادية الوطنية .. وسنقوم بطرح مجموعة من الأفكار والبرامج والتشريعات المحفزة للاقتصاد قريبا..ورسالتي للجميع ..لن نقف.. لأننا في دولة الامارات لا نعرف التوقف ولا نحب الراحة pic.twitter.com/fQHoFNMr8C — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 29, 2019

أود أن أشير لجهود الحكومات المحلية في دعم التوطين، هم المحرك للاقتصاد وهم المحرك الحقيقي لملف التوطين .. ثقتي بفرق العمل عظيمة .. والمسئولية كبيرة اتحاديا ومحليا ... وأجدد ثقتي بفريق وزارة التوطين والأخ ناصر الهاملي والفرق التنفيذية المحلية لتحقيق المستهدفات التي أطلقناها اليوم pic.twitter.com/UUdKNPoaHj — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 29, 2019

"We continue to implement the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed to reach the first place in the world in attracting investment by providing more incentives and guarantees and regulatory and legislative frameworks to consolidate the large balance of Dubai trust in the investor community," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, tweeted.

مستمرون في تنفيذ رؤية وتوجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد للوصول للمركز الأول عالميا في مجال جذب الاستثمار بتقديم مزيد من الحوافز والضمانات والأطر التنظيمية والتشريعية لترسيخ رصيد دبي الكبير من الثقة لدى مجتمع المستثمرين — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) September 29, 2019