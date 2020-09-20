2021 Jaguar F-PACE: Luxurious, Connected and Electrified

With an assertive new exterior, beautifully crafted all-new interior, latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment and MHEV technology, the new Jaguar F-PACE is more “luxurious, connected and efficient”. “The new exterior design gives the award-winning F-PACE performance SUV a cleaner, more assured presence, featuring a new sculpted bonnet with a wider power bulge and smoother, more precisely defined surfaces.

The new bonnet also contributes to a more striking finish by reducing the number of shutlines on the front of the car,” according to a press statement issued in Doha by Alfardan Premier Motors Co, the official retailer of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in Qatar.



An enlarged grille features Jaguar’s heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond’ detailing, while the side fender vents now feature the iconic Leaper emblem, demonstrating the exceptional attention to detail found right across the vehicle. A new front bumper with redesigned air intakes and dark mesh details visually widen the new F-PACE for a more assured dynamic presence.



New super slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light signatures, which are available with optional Pixel LED technology, deliver increased resolution and brightness.



With Adaptive Driving Beam capability, which evaluates the road ahead and automatically adapts the high beam light to mask oncoming traffic or traffic signs, the system can create varying light beam patterns by selecting different LED segments to optimise visibility and minimise risk of distracting other drivers.



Premium LED technology is fitted as standard across the range and is available with Auto High Beam Assist on SE and HSE models. The technology uses the forward-facing camera to automatically switch between high and low beam, reducing risk of dazzling oncoming drivers.



Animated Directional Indicators are also available on all models when fitted as part of additional linked options and provide heightened sophistication. At the rear, new slimline lights feature Jaguar’s double chicane graphic – first previewed on the all-electric I-PACE – to accentuate the width of the vehicle. The new bumper design and sculpted new tailgate also add visual drama and deliver a more confident appearance.



The F-PACE has an all-new interior with heightened luxury, enhanced connectivity and greater serenity and refinement. The new cockpit design is bolder, more dynamic and with greater focus on the driver. A new sporty centre console, faster in profile, sweeps up to the instrument panel and incorporates an optional wireless charger and greater console stowage.



At the heart of the new interior is a seamlessly integrated centrally-mounted 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen in an elegant magnesium alloy casing, which controls the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design director, said: “The heightened luxury and attention to detail inside the F-PACE with seamlessly integrated state-of-the-art technologies ensure both driver and passengers feel a real sense of occasion whenever they get in the vehicle.”



The new Drive Selector – just one of the many beautiful details – features an upper section finished with ‘cricket-ball’ stitching, the lower part being made of precision-engineered metal for enhanced tactility. A series of advanced technologies ensure the health and well-being of all occupants. Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles – including PM2.5 particulates – to improve occupant health and well-being. The customer activates the system by pressing the ‘Purify’ button.



Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology is available on selected engines for the first time. All F-PACE models feature intelligent all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmissions. The full powertrain range is as follows: Diesel-204PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD; 300PS MHEV 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD; 300PS 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD; and Petrol – 250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD; and 400PS MHEV 3.0-litre six-cylinder e-s/c and turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD.



Colin Kirkpatrick, chief product engineer at Jaguar, said: “The extensive powertrain choice includes our latest Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, which feature advanced technologies and provide the perfect blend of performance, refinement and efficiency.”

All-wheel drive is standard across all F-PACE models and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics provides rear-wheel drive biased performance, with the ability to vary torque to individual axles almost instantly depending on conditions.



The new F-PACE features Jaguar’s advanced Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, which supports a range of new technologies to ensure the future-ready vehicle is always connected and always up to date.



To help drivers access vital information quickly, the new F-PACE also features a new 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout.

The new infotainment system features Apple CarPlay as standard and allows customers to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth. Android Auto and Baidu CarLife are also available as standard depending on market applicability.