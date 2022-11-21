2022 cyber attacks affect every third user

Albawaba - Every third user in Turkey, the rest of the Middle East and Africa (META) region, and worldwide, was affected by online and offline threats between January and September this year, according to the global cybersecurity and privacy firm Kaspersky.

It said Tunisia and Qatar had the highest number of users affected by online threats, 40.3 percent, and 39.8 percent respectively.

Turkey came third with 38.5 percent, and Kenya with 38 percent, Kaspersky said in a statement during its annual Cyber Security Weekend - META, which took place in Jordan on the weekend.

Fewer users were affected in Egypt and Jordan, where violations were recorded at 28.1 percent and 28 percent respectively, according to Kaspersky, which said the information came from its experts who discussed during their meeting in Jordan various threats specifically facing enterprises, businesses, and industrial organizations. The attendees also shared threat predictions for 2023.

A special focus was made on security for emerging technologies, such as robotics, IoT, and critical industry-specific threats, according to the statement. It said these technologies "should be addressed through a secure by design approach, such as Kaspersky's cyber immunity."

"Today's hyper connected world requires us to reconsider the way we do cybersecurity," said Kaspersky CEO Eugene Kaspersky, a firm with more than 400 million users, which emerged in 1997 with the aim of providing security services to businesses, governments and consumers worldwide.

Kaspersky-collected statistics also showed that the highest numbers of offline threats of 46.8 percent were reported in Nigeria, followed by 45.3 percent in Tunisia, 44.8 percent in Morocco and 43.4 percent in Kenya.

South Africa has the lowest numbers of affected users in the META region, with 31.8 percent local threats, according to Jordan's Zawya News website.

In the third quarter of 2022, Kaspersky said researchers uncovered a previously unknown Android espionage campaign dubbed SandStrike. The actor targets a Persian-speaking religion minority, Bah, via distributing VPN app that contains highly sophisticated spyware.

Kaspersky experts also discovered an advanced upgrade of DeathNote cluster and, together with SentinelOne, investigated never-seen-before malware Metatron.