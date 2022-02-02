2022 FIFA World Cup: Will Beer Be Allowed in Qatar's Stadiums?

It seems that football fans might have the chance to enjoy their beer at Qatar's stadiums in 2022 FIFA World Cup while cheering for their teams!

According to Bloomberg, Qatari officials are reconsidering the country’s ban on alcohol at sporting events.

This comes amid pressure from FIFA and the international brewing company, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, to let football fans consume beer in Qatar's stadiums at the 2022 World Cup, Bloomberg reported.

The media outlet also mentioned that the choices being considered to be available in the sporting venues are Bud Light or any another lower-alcohol Budweiser product.

However, Qatari officials have not announced any final decision on that matter.

It's worth noting that the Muslim Gulf country prohibits the sale of alcohol at the majority of restaurants not affiliated with a high-end hotel or resort. With regards to home consumption, expats are only allowed to buy bottles of liquor, beer and wine from a single Qatar Airways-run depot on the outskirts of Doha (Qatar's capital) if they obtain a permission from their employers.