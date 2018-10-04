By 2025, Dubai Aims to Attract 25 Million Tourists and Become Most Visited City in the World

The executive council's new strategy depends on five priorities to ensure that Dubai will not get affected by major changes in the future by leading the market and being a pioneer, especially with the most promising tourist source markets. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Airports Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Follow >

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Wednesday said the Executive Council approved the 'Dubai Tourism Strategy' that aims to attract 21-23 million tourists by the year 2022 and 23-25 million visitors by 2025.



While chairing the executive council meeting, Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai will achieve the target of being the most visited city in the world. In order to achieve this target, he said many plans, initiatives and projects will be adopted to promote Dubai as the favourite tourism destination for millions of travellers around the world.

Read More

Opinion: Dubai Still Has Space to Grow

Dubai Still Strong on Tourism, With $29.70 Billion Foreign Spending in 2017



Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airports, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman and CEO of Emirates airline and Group; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and other top executives attended the meeting.



He added that tourism is an active source of income that enhances the emirate's gross domestic product (GDP) and it is a fundamental pillar for Dubai's economic diversification.



Additionally, he added that all tourism-related entities have to cooperate and support the strategy to develop the sector and improve the infrastructure, its capacity and services which improve Dubai's position in the global market.



The executive council's new strategy depends on five priorities to ensure that Dubai will not get affected by major changes in the future by leading the market and being a pioneer, especially with the most promising tourist source markets.



Additionally, the strategy aims at creating 'Only in Dubai' full tourism packages and smart shopping experiences based on tourist information, establishing sustainable developing tools and boosting the attractiveness of Dubai as an attractive destination for enterprises and a centre for expanding businesses.



The next phase of the strategy is based on the sustainability of the sector's contribution to Dubai's GDP, in line with the UAE 2071 Centennial and the Dubai 2021 strategy, which focus on growing the non-oil economic sectors.