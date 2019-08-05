2.9 Million Chinese Tourists Expected to Visit the GCC by 2022

The number of Chinese tourists travelling to the GCC is expected to rise by 81 per cent, from 1.6 million in 2018 to 2.9 million in 2022, with a significant percentage choosing UAE and Dubai as their preferred holiday destination, according to the latest data compiled by Expedia Group.





Data from the second quarter of 2019 revealed that while travellers from the US, UK and France topped the list for overall demand into the country, travellers from China showed a robust 220 per cent year-on-year growth in package demand compared to the same period last year, making up more than 5 per cent share of total package demand.

Other countries that showed strong growth in package demand were the US (up 30 per cent growth year-on-year) Germany (almost 15 per cent growth year-on-year) and France (almost 20 per cent growth year-on-year).

According to DCTCM, Dubai welcomed more than 290,000 Chinese visitors in the first three months of the year. Figures released after this year’s Arabian Travel Market (held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 28 – May 1), have revealed that this year Dubai saw a 106 per cent increase in visitors from China and a 20 per cent increase in international visitors to the event.

Factors contributing to this significant increase could be the result of initiatives the Dubai government is taking to boost tourism in the country. Earlier this year, to showcase the authenticity of Dubai’s unique propositions to Chinese travellers, Dubai Tourism signed an agreement with Huawei, one of China’s leading smartphone manufacturers, to offer useful and cinematographic content of Dubai. Other private and public sector collaboration on activities such as city-wide Chinese New Year celebrations, upskilling teams to be better able to cater to Chinese travellers’ requests, visa on arrival initiative for Chinese visitors, development of the Dubai Tourism China mark and continued work with stakeholders and travel partners are just some of the undertakings by the Dubai Tourism Department over the past few years which has contributed to Dubai’s success in the tourism market.

Paula de Keijzer, senior director Market Management, Africa, Indian Ocean, Middle East and Turkey at Expedia Group, said: “As seen from this recent data, UAE continues to be a hotspot for international travellers and we are noticing high growth in demand from new countries and regions coming to visit UAE, which is very exciting. As part of Expedia Group PartnerCentral, the suite technology tools available to lodging partners, we offer a free revenue management tool, Rev+, to inspire and convert travellers, set expectations, improve guest experience and drive repeat bookings. Dubai’s greatest competitive advantage in tourism is its ability to provide a world-class international hub for global air travellers. So, we believe that, with the boost in new attractions, improved experiences and accommodation options due to the upcoming Expo 2020, UAE will see a major boost in outbound travel."