3 Rules to Help You Create Your Own Website

Despite the fact that it looks like everyone and their dog has a website, some of us are a little wary of the idea. Maybe you have a business that needs a website, or you just want to start your own blog but have absolutely no experience with technology, web hosting, web design, or design in general.

The good news is that you don’t need any prior expertise to create an attractive, effective website. As long as you follow some simple rules, you’ll have a great website running in no time.

Here’s what you need to consider:

Choosing Web Hosting

This is probably the most technical thing you need to take care of. Web hosting is basically the “place” on the internet where your website lives. It sounds like it could be complicated, right? Well, since there are countless companies who provide these services for novices like you and me, it shouldn’t be too hard.

The type of hosting you choose will depend on what you need it for. Most of us need nothing more than regular, “shared” hosting. This is the simplest and default option you’ll find. However, if you expect a lot of traffic; I’m talking in the millions, you can look at hosting that comes with free VPS. That means your “place” on the internet is yours and yours alone.

Cracking Web Design

My dress sense has never been particularly good. I tend to pair the wrong colors together, and buy clothing with all the wrong proportions for me. I just don’t have the visual flare that others do.

So, I thought it would be difficult to create an attractive website. However, if you have some basic tools, it is actually really easy. Worried about choosing the right colors? Use a color palette generator. You can choose a color, randomly or straight from an image you like, and it will show you all the colors and shades that go well with it.

Worried about getting the proportions of your website right? There’s another simple rule. Less is more. Minimalism is the most attractive way to go, and that means you don’t need to give yourself the opportunity to do much wrong. Simple boxes and shapes are all you need, with text as concise and clear as possible.

Copywriting

Speaking about the text, you need to take copywriting into account. This is the text that goes on your web pages and tells visitors what your site and business is all about. If you have good writing chops, you can do this yourself. Simply keep in mind that you should be as direct and concise as possible. Say who and what you are, and leave it at that.

If you simply don’t have the skills to write it yourself, hire a freelance copywriter to do the work for you. Unless you have many pages to populate or a lot of information to get across, you won’t have to spend all that much money either.

