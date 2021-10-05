3 Ways to Upgrade to Windows 11 For Free!

Microsoft has announced the launch of its newest operating system designed for the world of hybrid work Windows 11, which will be now available to businesses and users across the region.

Since that the Redmond software giant is phasing the rollout of Windows 11 to supported devices out there, so the waiting line for that magic upgrade invite notice to appear will be so long.

For the tech-savvies who don't want to wait to try the revamped OS and have Windows 10 and a PC that meets Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, lucky you Albawaba will guide you through the upgrade process, but before we get started let's check out the system requirements:

Windows 11 System Requirements

Your PC system must meet these standards to be able to upgrade to Microsoft’s newest operating system. That being said, your device must be running on Windows 10, version 2004 or later, and have a 9 GB of free disk space to upgrade.

According to Microsoft, here are the system requirements:

Processor 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC). RAM 4 gigabyte (GB). Storage 64 GB or larger storage device Note: See below under “More information on storage space to keep Windows 11 up-to-date” for more details. System firmware UEFI, Secure Boot capable. Check here for information on how your PC might be able to meet this requirement. TPM Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0. Check here for instructions on how your PC might be enabled to meet this requirement. Graphics card Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver. Display High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel. Internet connection and Microsoft account Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account.

Switching a device out of Windows 11 Home in S mode also requires internet connectivity. Learn more about S mode here.

For all Windows 11 editions, internet access is required to perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features. A Microsoft account is required for some features.

If all these technical terms and specs gave you a headache, worry not as Microsoft has rolled out Microsoft’s PC Health App (click here) that will automatically tell you if your device handles Windows 11 specs and settings.

Upgrade to Windows 11

The simplest way is just to wait for the Microsoft update invite. You can check if you got the update through Windows Update in Settings>Update and Security.

If not, you can take the shortcut and go to the Windows 11 software download page.

The best option is to use the Windows 11 Installation Assistant tool; all you have to do is just tap “Download Now” and follow the assistant instructions.

In case you're planning to install Windows 11 on a different PC or device or reinstall or clean install Windows 11, you should use the Create Windows 11 Installation Media option to make a bootable USB or DVD.

While if you seek to create a USB flash drive, DVD bootable installation media or create a virtual machine (.ISO file) use the option Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO).