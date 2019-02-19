300 Charging Stations Required in Doha for Electric, Hybrid Cars

Around 300 electric car charging stations will be required in and around Doha. (Shutterstock)

Around 300 electric car charging stations will be required in and around Doha to popularise the use of electric and hybrid cars in the city, Siemens Qatar Chief Executive Officer Adrian Wood said on Sunday.

Talking to Qatar Tribune, Wood said the electric car pilot network launched by Siemens in partnership with Kahramaa last year as a first step towards building a fully integrated network across Qatar has succeeded in creating awareness about the benefits of using electric cars.

While there are very few electric cars of BMW and Toyota are being used in Qatar currently, Wood said, many other top manufacturers are looking to obtain licence and waiting for the right infrastructure to export such cars to the country.

Siemens partnered with Kahramaa to set up first electric car charging station in Qatar, he said adding the company has also partnered in setting up a total of nine stations located at Kahramaa Awareness Park, Kahramaa headquarters, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The St Regis Doha, Al Fardan Towers, Qatar Foundation headquarters, Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), Msheireb Downtown Doha and Ezdan Mall in Al Wakra. “We need 300 such charging stations to once the usage of e-cars become very popular in Qatar. While Siemens has already initiated the process, we are ready to install more of such stations in the country,” Wood said.

“We are also prepared to develop the operational infrastructure required to manage the entire electro-mobility process that includes energy management and efficiency, as well as billing,” he said.

Besides working on electric car pilot network, he said, Siemens has also bagged a number of projects from Kahramma including Al Jahhaniya Substation to power 2022 Fifa World Cup stadiums.

One of the five major substations being built for stadiums around the country, he said, Al Jahhaniya Substation will supply electricity to Al Rayyan Stadium.

“The $861 million deal with Kahramma to upscale the grid for a digital future was the biggest contract awarded to Siemens in Qatar,” he said.

Giving an update, he said, the project to expand Qatar’s power transmission network is on track.

The 35 turnkey super and primary substations to be delivered by Siemens will support Qatar’s goal to have a reliable power transmission network in the country, he said.

“Umm Al Houl combined cycle power plant to be opened in March is the other prestigious power project that are working on,” he said.

Wood said that Siemens currently contributes almost QR5 billion to the Qatari economy in direct, indirect and induced gross value added (GVA).

The company redistributes 60 percent of its profit to local shareholders, he said adding the company has a diverse employee base of 540 representing 53 nationalities.

“We are quite optimistic about the growth of Siemens in Qatar. We will focus on sectors like energy, power, industries and smart infrastructure for our growth in the country,” he said.

Digital building technology is another area where the company sees a lot of opportunities in Qatar, he said.

By Satyendra Pathak