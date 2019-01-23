4 Reasons Why You May Not Be Getting Hired

You might start blaming employers for being too picky or the tough job market and the fact that there aren’t enough jobs in your field. (Shutterstock)

You’re perfect for the job, your CV matches the job description, and you have a flawless personal brand. But, you still didn’t get the job. Why might that be? What can be the reason? It’s probably them; they probably have unrealistic expectations, right?

You might start blaming employers for being too picky or the tough job market and the fact that there aren’t enough jobs in your field. But, the truth of the matter is that there are other people getting hired, despite your field being really tough. There’s a high possibility that you might be doing something wrong.

That’s why we are here to highlight the possible mistakes that you may be unaware of but can be the reason why you’re not landing a job.

So, without further ado, here are some reasons why you may not be getting hired.

1. You’re not using a proactive approach

If someone wants to achieve their goals, they’ll need to commit to them. Certainly the same applies to job hunting. You can’t expect a job offer to magically fall onto your lap without any effort done from your end. You’ll need to proactively develop and implement your job search strategy, instead of going with the flow and applying to jobs as they come.

You’ll need to start with yourself and identify your strengths and weaknesses and build your strategy based on that. Do you have the required skills for the job? If you’re qualified for the job, great. If not, you’ll need to take the initiative to develop and grow your skillset. You can do this by using Bayt.com’s learning services such as online courses and training courses.



What about your network? Are you connecting with the right kind of people? You should definitely focus on connecting with professionals who have some sort of connection within the industry or company that you are seeking to get into, because they can act as a direct link between you and the employer.

Try online networking through “bayt.com People,” where you can connect with people who share your interests.



2. You don’t seem passionate enough

When it comes to passion, you either have it or you don’t, and employers are quick to notice that. They can sense your lack of passion from a mile away. So, be sure to show your passion for what you do or for the job you’re pursuing during the recruitment process. You’ll need to explain why you chose this position at this particular company and what excites you about it, and a great way to do that is through having a video CV and cover letter.

3. You haven’t done your research

More often times than not, employers will ask candidates certain questions about their company and brand, in order for them to see if they actually took the time to research the company. For instance, not knowing the names of the products can be understood by employers in the wrong way; they might think you’re not that interested in the job or that you’re too lazy to do your research.

Now, employers won’t expect you to know the ins and out of the company, but you should definitely know the general information of the company that is available online. You can do this by using the Bayt.com Company Search tool. This tool literally gives job seekers the ability to stalk companies online, in order for them to get an idea of what the company does, as well as a taste of their culture.

4. You’re not properly selling yourself

You might think you’re doing a good job at selling yourself to employers, simply because you’re boasting how well educated you are and that you have great leadership skills. But, that’s not always what employers want to hear. There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance and you need to understand where it lies.

When you’re job hunting is probably when you’ll need to sell yourself the most. And yes, you do need to portray that you’re fit for the job by explaining your skills and competencies, you can also show pride in yourself by mentioning your past accomplishments. But rambling on and on about how amazing you are might send the wrong message.

