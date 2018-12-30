4 Things to Consider to Make Your CV Stands Out

Make sure that your are submitting the most relevant CV for the job requirements, industry standards, and location specifications. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for CVs Follow >

Applying to a job is not simply submitting your CV to the employer. Any employer, whether in the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or anywhere in the Middle East, receives an overwhelming number of CVs for any posted vacancy.

Hundreds of candidates apply to each job. There is a chance that the employer does not even see your application. That is a concern for many job seekers. How do you make sure you CV is even looked at by the employer or recruiter?

According to the Bayt.com “Hiring Practices in the Middle East and North Africa Survey” (June 2015), 62% of respondents revealed that they use a professional CV writing service to make sure their CVs stand out. While that is one way to grab the recruiter’s attention and to make sure your application is on top of the pile, you should also consider the following strategies to help you stand out in front of the employer

1. Is your CV relevant?

Every vacancy has certain requirements and expectations from the applicants. Certainly, not all job seekers are equal in terms of suitability. This is where CV Relevancy comes in. When a company posts a job on Bayt.com, the Middle East’s #1 Job Site, they specify what they look for using keywords and categories that fit the position at stake. The more your CV matches those keywords, the more relevant it is for the job posting; hence a higher rank. Naturally, a higher rank elevates you higher on the list of applications and your CV is then more likely to be viewed by the employer.

2. Is your CV updated?

There is no excuse for having an outdated CV. It doesn’t take a lot of time to add a new item to your CV whenever there is progress in your career path. Keeping your CV fresh also reflects how you are coping with the ever-changing times, which is vital in most fields of work. In fact, employers can filter applicants based on CV freshness. So, if your CV is not updated, you are likely to be ignored.

3. Is your CV specific?

Each employer looks for something different in their potential employee, even if two jobs are similar in nature. This is why having a CV tailored to each job you apply for is important. Of course, there are numerous reasons for why you would want to create multiple CVs. But make sure that your are submitting the most relevant CV for the job requirements, industry standards, and location specifications. Bayt.com allows you to create up to five different CVs that you can use to apply for hundred of jobs.

4. Is your CV sufficient?

Sometimes, a CV is not enough to grab the attention of the employer. A CV simply gives a glimpse into your achievements and its only purpose is to secure a job interview, not the dream contract. So, consider adding a cover letter to your application. A cover letter takes the relevant experiences from your CV and elaborates on them. This way, employers get a more comprehensive idea about you and why you are fitting for the job.

This article originally appeared in Bayt.com. This article and all other intellectual property on Bayt.com is the property of Bayt.com. Reproduction of this article in any form is only permissible with written permission from Bayt.com.