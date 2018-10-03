400 UAE Expat Students Receive Dh 600,000 in Financial Aid

A foundation initially collected Dh450,000 and that amount has jumped to Dh600,000 in almost one month. (Shutterstock)

As many as 400 out of the 465 expatriate students who failed to join classes this year as their families couldn't afford to pay their fees have finally been enrolled in private schools, thanks to the big heart of the UAE's residents. The remaining 65 students are to be enrolled in their schools by the end of this week.

Sumaya Hareb Al Suwaidi, director of the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Education Zone, told Khaleej Times that donations of up to Dh600,000 have been collected so far. "This has helped us enrol 400 out of the registered 460 expatriate students, hailing from different nationalities, who could not go to school this academic year because of non-payment of fees."

The rest of the students will be enrolled by this week's end, she added.

"The three-month fundraising campaign shall continue to help more pupils go to school because we have received more requests from indigent students."

The Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Charitable Educational Foundation had initially launched this special drive to help needy students get registered at private schools this year, she pointed out.

"We have received an overwhelming response from different entities, individuals and two charity associations, in addition to fellow students and their families. However, we still need more to cover the new requests."

The RAK Education Zone has made payment for the tuition fees of the 400 students enrolled in instalments, Al Suwaidi underlined.

"The foundation initially collected Dh450,000 and that amount has jumped to Dh600,000 in almost one month after opening doors for helping the students under the 'Let's help them' drive."

The charitable campaign is to continue till December 31 to help needy families educate their children at private schools, she explained.

"All the cases registered with the foundation are of low-income families whose monthly salaries are below Dh3,000 or those who support a huge number of children," she explained.

Families in debt who cannot pay school fees are also provided help, she pointed out. "The students living in remote areas where there are no private schools can avail of the benefits, too."

Waldo A., a father of three, told Khaleej Times that several parents are forced to suffer due to lack of basic funds to cover their kids' education fees. "I was subjected to ill-treatment by the school of my three kids last year when I couldn't afford their fees."

Kaukab N. is another parent who needed assistance to pay the school fees of her kids. "It is so hard to afford the increasing fees of four kids who study at a private school here. I am in a dire need of help."

Sunita R, a mother of two, said she was lucky enough to get help from the RAK Education Zone and Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Charitable Educational Foundation.

"My Grade-2 son and Grade-5 daughter are finally back in school," she said, while hoping that the predicament of all such parents like her ends soon.