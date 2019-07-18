40kg Baggage Allowance for Passengers Traveling From India to UAE

India's national carrier Air India on Wednesday clarified about its newly introduced 40 kg luggage offer on the UAE sector.





Refuting report by news agency Press Trust of India that passengers traveling to the UAE by Air India can carry 40 kg of check-in luggage, the airline's spokesperson said the offer is valid only on recently launched service from Dubai to Indore in Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

"The check-in baggage allowance for Indore-Dubai and Dubai-Indore is now increased to 40 kg from 30 kg," Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said from New Delhi.

"This isn't a promotional one. It's valid till another announcement," he added.

Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani was in Dubai to mark the launch of new services to Indore and Kolkata, and said the national carrier has raised the baggage limit by 10 kg. However he was referring about offer only on service to Indore.

Another Air India official said that occasionally there are promotional offers with limited validity on various destinations and passengers need to check the official website for promotions. The official noted that as of Wednesday afternoon there was no additional luggage offer on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai route.