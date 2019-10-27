435,000 Employees Work in Over 3,400 Factories in Saudi Arabia

There are as many as 3,474 factories in the Kingdom being operated by a total of 435,000 workers, according to Saad Al-Wiqayyan, director of the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (Modon) which is supervising these industrial facilities, local daily Al-Watan reported on Saturday.





He said Modon is supervising and operating 35 industrial cities in various parts of the Kingdom adding that the authority has in its hand about 200 million developed square meters to be used for the establishment of more industrial cities.

Wiqayyan said in addition to the existing productive factories, Modon has 6,190 industrial service and logistical contracts.

He said Modon has more than 360 ready factories in its industrial cities.

He explained that between the years 2001 and 2013, Modon used to offer a single product which was the industrial piece of land but now has about 14 various products consisting of lands, small factories, multi-building factories, storing units, various financial services and others.

Wiqayyan said Modon has reduced its procedures and the signing of contracts from 60 days in 2014 to 16 days only at the present time and the issuing of the construction license from 72 hours to 24 hours only.

He said the time needed for preparing the land plots has been reduced from six to three months only.

"We are the most smooth government department in transactions and contract signing. We have a large network of suppliers and the most developed basic infrastructure. We have sufficient human resources, logistical solutions and high flexibility," he said.

Wiqayyan said the financial costs to transfer property was cut down from SR60,000 for a square meter to SR20,000.

"We now issue the operation license on the same day. Earlier it was used to be 60 days," he added.