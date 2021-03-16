5 AI Products That Will Blow Your Mind!

In a time when technology is transforming most things in the world, it is necessary to keep an eye out for new innovations. AI continues to revolutionize our lives every day and therefore it is imperative that we delve deeper into its capabilities.

We are here to walk you through 5 AI-driven inventions that will completely blow your mind:

1. Deepfake

In short, what Deepfake does is that it is used to show a computer-generated copy of someone with the same, voice, gesture and expressions. MBN Channel in South Korea aired the news once using Deepfake. Using Deepfake can be both a threat or an opportunity depending on how it is used. There is always the risk of scams and thefts, but Deepfake can also be your friend! It can be used to recreate a video without going through the trouble of reshooting. Not only that, but AI avatars can be created using Deepfake which can be helpful when conducting training or workshops.

A series of deepfake videos of Tom Cruise is confusing millions of TikTok users. See the convincing videos and learn how this technology could be used to spread misinformation. https://t.co/rGSOfB4Ja8 pic.twitter.com/ISlc0Ju03V — CNN International (@cnni) March 4, 2021

2. Deep Nostalgia

If you are interested in bringing your photos to life then Deep Nostalgia is for you! By using deep learning and Deepfake tools, MyHeritage was able to animate photos and make them look real. While some people are finding this fascinating, others have their doubts. What would this mean for safety and security? Will Deep Nostalgia be used for fraud and impersonation when it’s upgraded to more than just old photos? Only time will tell.

3. GPT-3

Created by OpenAI, GPT-3, a language generator that uses deep learning to generate text, is already showing promising potential to reshape the way we do things. Even though it is still not accessible for everyone, the API is allowing people to do wonders.