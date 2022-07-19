We all want to take flawless shots right away, but sometimes we just want to add that extra pop of color and maybe some music to a video. That’s why we resort to photo editing apps that allow you to edit photos on your mobile device.

While online photo editing software is fantastic, for most of us regular folks, a mobile photo/video editor app is the better way to go at it. To quench your thirst for the ideal pictures and videos, check out 5 of our top picks for the best photo/video editing apps for iPhone and Android users:

5 Best Apps for Photo/Video Editing

Kinemaster

Available: iOS and Android

Key Features:

- Import video, images, and audio from your device.

- Cut, arrange, composite, and transition between your videos and images, taking advantage of KineMaster's video layer support (Layer support is dependent on the device's hardware capabilities).

Kinemaster helps you transform your videos! Use KineMaster to trim, arrange, transition between, and export video clips into polished, high-quality movies. KineMaster features a powerful feature set packaged in a user-friendly UI.

Viva Video

Available: iOS and Android

Key Features:

- High-quality video templates with magic effects and transitions.

- Provide a variety of video editing features, such as cut, merge, copy, paste, split, drag, and delete video clips.

- Powerful video maker with photos and most up-to-date music.

- Add Text to Video



VivaVideo is a free Android and iOS app that allows even untrained users to combine and modify audio and visual content on the fly. While its interface is simple, it offers a wide range of functions, including effects, transitions, and filters, as well as live subtitles and dubbing.

Picsart

Available: iOS and Android

Key Features:

- Video and Photo editing

- Create logos

- A plethora of photo editing content is available for download.

- A fantastic set of tools for photo editing and portrait retouching.

- Simple to use with pre-made templates

You don’t need to go to art school to create beautiful videos or retouch pics, as Picsart is here for your rescue. Picsart is a solid bet for iPhone or Android users searching for a more bold and attractive picture editing app. With over 100 free fonts, themes, and stickers and over 1,000 with a paid subscription, there is no shortage of ways to personalize your images and videos.

YouCam Perfect

Available: iOS and Android

Key Features:

- Make your eyes shine, with the help of Eye Enlarger, Eye Bag Remover and Red Eye Remover

- Remove unwanted background objects in seconds with the help of Object Remover.

- Create stylish collages, and share your pictures with your friends instantly.

If you’re a beauty guru, this one is for you. Although they might not admit it, many influencers use this virtual makeover and selfie retouch editing app to redo their photos with the most creative AR Face Filters and effects. Snap your selfie with amazing accessories, live effects, cute face paints and more!

YouCam allows you to edit photos and videos while the auto-beautify feature enhances your looks as you shoot. The app masks skin flaws, while an eye enhancer enlarges eyes and removes under-eye puffiness.

Adobe Photoshop Express

Available: iOS and Android

Key Features:

Offers a wide selection of professional photo editing tools to enhance and adjust your images

User-friendly interface compared to others

Can edit RAW files

As professional photographers and photography lovers are well accustomed to the Adobe suite of software — this one, in particular, is designed for consumers who are just getting started with photo editing and want an easy way to organize, edit, create, and share their work, Adobe is a good choice for you! Adobe Photoshop Express is a mobile image editing and collage creation software by Adobe Inc. The app is available for phones and tablets running iOS, Android, and Windows. It can also be installed from the Microsoft Store on Windows desktop computers running Windows 8 and later.