5 Best Crypto Mining Pools to Join

Since you’ve landed on this page, chances are that you've learned about mining pools and want to give it a go. You’re probably wondering what a mining pool is and why you should join one. Choosing a mining pool can be a hassle because there are so many to pick from and so many questions to answer.

Mining pools are groups of miners who agree to divide block rewards in accordance to the amount of hash power they contribute. While mining pools are appealing to the typical miner because they smooth out rewards and make them more predictable, they do so at the expense of the pool's owner. Miners, on the other hand, can opt to redirect their hashing power to another mining pool at any time. Finding a reputable mining pool is crucial since it will help you save money.

Here are the 5 Best Mining Pools

F2Pool is a Chinese company launched in 2013 in Beijing. The platform is now available in a number of countries, including Russia, Canada, and the United States. F2Pool is the largest Bitcoin mining pool on the market today, with 15.6% of all blocks mined by it.

Antpool

Antpool is a Chinese public mining pool owned by BitMain. Antpool supports the mining of ten different cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum (ETH), and litecoin (LTC). This poll mines about 15% of all blocks. It’s worth noting that Bitmain is the company that also makes the Antminer series of ASIC mining devices.

ViaBTC

ViaBTC, which was founded in May 2016, is a blockchain mining service for over one million users in 130+ countries with vast experience, extensive investments, secure and dependable solutions. ViaBTC mines about 0% of all blocks.

Poolin

Poolin.com supports the mining of a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Decred, Zcash, and others. It is one of the world's largest mining pools, with control of 11% of all blocks.

Binance Pool

It is a leader in mining and supports over a dozen coins that includes Bitcoin and Ethereum. Miners may utilize the same account for mining, Binance financial goods and services, trade, and wallet using our all-in-one mining platform. Binance App is used to handle revenue and funds. The Binance App allows all miners to check, sell, store, and exchange their mining funds.

Pool Savings is a financial management program designed to help miners increase their earnings. It provides yearly principal-protected floating profits of 6%. Pool Savings are only available to Binance Mining Pool members. This pool mines about 11% of all blocks.