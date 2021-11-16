5 Best Health Insurance Companies in the UAE

In a fast-paced world, where overworking and burnout are mistaken for success, not many think about the importance of health. As pivotal as it is, health does not seem to make it to the top of the priority list for a lot of employees. In fact, health has become underrated that not many show any kind of gratitude for having it.

Not only that, but with the pandemic wrecking havoc across the globe, the world further saw how taking care of our health should be our number one priority.

And because we care about you and your wellbeing, we brought you the 5 best health insurance companies in UAE:

1. Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co. (ADNIC)

ADNIC is not only one of the best health insurance companies in UAE, it is also a globally recognized insurance company with several awards given to it over the years. It was given the title of “UAE Insurer of the Year” by MENA Insurance Awards for three consecutive years starting 2019. Having also acquired several ISO certifications ranging from Quality Management to Handling Customer Complaints, the insurance leader offers outstanding quality and advanced solutions to its customers. ADNIC has also partnered with Ajman Free Zone earlier this year to provide medical insurance to those working in the Free Zone.

2. Daman Health Insurance

A pioneer in the world of medical insurance, Daman Health Insurance is UAE’s first specialized insurer. This top-notch medical insurer has had over 15 years of experience in the field and has a deep belief in the power of innovation and digitalization. Earlier this year, Daman received an award for Innovation and ‘Best New CEO’ because of its adoption of digital innovation and outstanding response to the pandemic.

3. Oman Insurance Company

One of UAE's best health insurance companies is Oman Insurance Company who is working alongside international insurer leader Bupa to bring exclusive medical insurance services to its customers. Both insurance companies have won multiple awards that signify the great service they provide. Awarded as Best Individual International Healthcare Provider for 2020, Bupa administrates all health insurance schemes that Oman Insurance Company introduces. With the joined efforts of two of the leading insurers worldwide, you cannot go wrong when choosing them!

4. Orient Insurance PJSC

Ranking as UAE’s largest insurer in 2020, Orient Insurance PJSC, has a market share of 17.3%. Orient does not only lead in terms of market share, but also in terms of quality and standard. In fact, it has received the highest combined rating in the region with an “A Stable” and “A Excellent” from Standard and Poor’s and AM Best, respectively. With its innovative and high-standard products, Orient aims to deliver one-of-a-kind insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

5. Sehteq

As one of the leading TPA’s in the UAE, Sehteq is a technology-driven medical insurance that is breaking barriers with its innovative solutions. This intelligent and advanced approach to medical insurance allows its users to get approvals within minutes of filling the online portal.