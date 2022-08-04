As the barriers between work and personal life grow increasingly blurred, time management is a term often thrown around in workplaces. As it’s a fairly difficult task, thanks to social media it became even easier to lose track of time.

With technology playing such an important role in every aspect of our lives, it only makes sense for us to turn to technology to end our struggle to manage time and keep track of our schedules.

From to-do lists and calendar reminders to note-taking apps and much more, the number of places we keep reminders and chores may quickly become overwhelming. Thanks to technology, now you can simply keep track of everything in one place.

Here are the best time management apps for the year 2022 that helps you beat the clock!

5 Best Time Management Apps in 2022

Trello

Available on: Web, Mobile (iOS, Android), Desktop (Mac, Windows)



Designed for both individual and team monitoring, Trello has a number of simple to use functions and highly visual way to time tracking aimed at maximizing team productivity helping teams move work forward.

Being a freelancer is being every single person in a business, in a single person. So these are all the trackers, systems, and softwares I use to get my shit together. If you like the Filofax vids, you're probably gonna vibe on this... https://t.co/3iAlbcJBpF pic.twitter.com/xnTk8noxKm — Emma Cownley (@EJCownley) July 29, 2022

Trello functions by allowing you to create cards for jobs that must be completed. Each card is moved across the Trello board, which is usually divided into columns like To Do, In Progress, and Completed. This is your cue to begin working on and finishing the associated tasks.

Todoist

Available on: Web, Mobile (iOS, Android), Desktop (Mac, Windows), Browser Extensions

To Do is a well-known program that you may be familiar with. Your to-do lists are automatically sorted into Today, Upcoming and custom Filter views to help you focus on your most important things.

“Stop waiting for motivation or inspiration to strike you and set a schedule for your habits”. – James Clear



Motivation flows from action, not the other way around. pic.twitter.com/U39XE4AGhe — Todoist (@todoist) July 13, 2022

Todoist is a to-do list with a lot of features. You may rapidly add tasks, prioritize them, divide them into sub-tasks, save them as favorites, or make them recurring. With a visual summary of your time at work, you can share your workload and track your progress. Todoist is the greatest to-do app on the list, in our opinion.

JIRA

Available on Android and iOS for both smartphone and tablet

Jira is a project management and issue tracking software program. Atlassian's bug tracking tool, developed in Australia, is widely used by agile development teams to monitor bugs, stories, epics, and other activities.

What’s new in Jira Software roadmaps? Greater visibility for getting sh!t done.



Plan #kanban projects down to the story level and track progress towards releases, all in a single view.



Watch the demo: https://t.co/UuLe5ZwscD pic.twitter.com/CfWhNKoZsk — Atlassian Jira (@Jira) July 28, 2022

Similar to Trello in concept with the dashboards, however, Trello is first and foremost a free kanban board; it is simple to use and does not cost anything. Jira is primarily an Agile software development tool, hence it employs both scrum boards and kanban.

Evernote

Available on: Web, Mobile (iOS, Android), Desktop (Mac, Windows)

I guess most of us downloaded this one at one point. Evernote is a note-taking program that allows you to jot down ideas, tasks, photographs, and other information. It also has the ability to capture and save audio.

With recurring tasks in Evernote, letting things fall through the cracks is a thing of the past. Update your app to the latest version and try it now! https://t.co/9FmlVBB6fv pic.twitter.com/n0D9VaWWdh — Evernote (@evernote) July 18, 2022

Everything you save in Evernote is accessible to your teammates. Save time by easily organizing and planning your work hours.

Rescue Time

Available on: Web, Mobile (iOS, Android), Desktop (Mac, Windows, Linux), Browser extensions (Chrome, Firefox)

RescueTime provides personal time management and productivity and tracks the amount of time you spend online. It also displays you how much time has been wasted during the procedure. This allows you to save time, help you build better time management habit and be more productive. You will receive a report of your tracked time once every week, giving you a bird's-eye view of your job.