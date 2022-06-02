5 Biggest Bitcoin Dips Ever Happened

Ever since its release back in 2009, volatility has become one of Bitcoin’s synonyms making the first truly digital coin’s journey anything but predictable. If you have been keeping up with the bitcoin’s price over the last few years, it would be reasonable if you've become desensitized to news stories announcing “bitcoin is dead” every time bears regained control, and Bitcoin began losing value.



While BTC has yet to overcome its proclivity for astronomical highs and subterranean lows, remember that when in doubt, zoom out! To dispel these fears, let’s take a closer look at the 5 biggest bitcoin crashes and how this correction compares to them percentage-wise.

5 Biggest Bitcoin Dips Ever Occurred

June 19, 2011 (-99%)

When Bitcoin rose from $2 to over $32 in 2011, it reached parity with an ounce of silver. Everything was perfect until it stopped. On June 19, Mt. Gox, the world's largest Bitcoin exchange] back then, was hacked, and millions of dollars in bitcoins were stolen. As a reaction to this news, bitcoin's price plummeted to one penny on one unfortunate day.

2. December 2013 (-50%)

On December 3, BTC's price had risen to $1,151 from $200 in November, an all-time high. Enters China's first cryptocurrency ban, the price has dropped by a lot more than half by December 17th.

3. December 2017 (-84%)

This meltdown was the most well know and most referred to in the crypto world. Called the Crypto Winter, BTC fell a victim to its very own success crashing from its great bull run that resulted in an all-time high at $20,000 to below $7,000.

4. March 10, 2020 ( -50%)

Attention now turns to the pandemic year, with COVID-19 wrecking havoc all over the world, the already spooked investors started hoarding cash, toilet paper, and liquidating crypto assets. The price dropped by 37% in a single day, from $7,911 to $4,970.

5. May, 2021 (-53%)

With bitcoin hitting new all-time highs everything seemed fine, until one day Elon Musk decided to pull the rug out from under the bitcoin community, announcing that Tesla, his EV manufacturer company is no longer accepting BTC as a form of payment and helping the rise of meme assets such as Shiba Inu and DOGE. The tipping point came on when news that China banned BTC mining for the hundredth time. Crypto markets received a $1 trillion lesson

Now! (-40%)

Crypto markets are funny and weird; sometimes a celebrity can nearly crash the crypto markets with a silly tweet and other times big adoption news can hardly tick up the price. However, having in mind that bearish factors, such as rising inflation, geopolitical crises, shifting US monetary policy, and the Terra scenario, has played a huge role in the recent market crashes. With the fact that BTC has lost 40% of its value in the last 6 months and is still 1,300% up over a 5-year period, it’s safe to say that bitcoin has rooted fundamentals.