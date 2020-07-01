5 Companies That Benefited From COVID-19 in the Middle East

At a time when most businesses are struggling through critical conditions, some companies have been lucky enough to see a surge in both demand and sales despite the pandemic, inspiring many startups and partnerships to launch their own projects hoping to make the best out of the crisis.

1. Fine Hygienic Holding

The Jordanian company that has become one of the region's leading manufacturers of hygienic products was quick to respond to the increase in demand for face masks at the beginning of the crisis.

Last March, the company rushed into maximizing its production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and advanced face masks, including the production of 8,000 N95 masks a day, and living guard masks that use filters to kill 99.9% of viruses human could be exposed to.

The company, distributing protective gear locally and internationally, is planning to expand manufacturing operations to Saudi Arabia and Italy.

2. Meltblown Filters Project

In May 2020, a number of Saudi investors announced a collaboration worth more than $26 million to start producing Meltblown filters in three months.

Meltblown filters manufactured by Saudi-Sabic are used in face masks to help kill microbes that could threaten humans' health.

3. Starta Manufacturing

In cooperation with US-based Honeywell, Emirati Starta Manufacturing has successfully become the GCC's first production line for N95 face masks, producing 30 million masks a year.

4. Eva Pharma

Last week, the Egyptian pharmaceutical manufacturer announced starting operations to manufacture Remdesivir and Favipiravir, the two drugs that have proved to be effective in treating mild and severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Upon receiving the license from Gilead Sciences Inc, the company that had developed Remdesivir and was founded in 1997, began plans to produce 500,000 doses a month to be sold both locally and internationally to more than 125 countries.

Additionally, the company started producing 1 million Favipiravir tablets a month and promised to make it available to patients in a maximum of three weeks.

FACE MASKS THAT FIGHT VIRUSES: Immensa Technology Labs, based at SRTI Park is producing 3D-printed face masks, including face shields and visors, that are "made from a special polymer that repels viruses and bacteria” https://t.co/yxcV9M5UVc#COVID19 #UAE #sharjah pic.twitter.com/E4eQLODFOx — Construction Week (@CWMiddleEast) April 21, 2020

5. Immensa

As soon as the Coronavirus made it to the Middle East last Spring, UAE startup Immensa's engineers switched their daily activity from producing additive parts for companies in the gas and oil industry to printing ventilator connectors and face shields, that help curb the spread of the Coronavirus and face any expected shortages in medical supplies as the virus continues to spread.

Even though Immensa started operations in March by making 5000 face shields a week, the company has successfully expanded operations and is now making 25000 shields a week.