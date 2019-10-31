5 Million Tourists Visited Iran in 6 Months

Iran's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali Asqar Mounesan announced on Wednesday that about five million foreign tourists have visited Iran in the first half the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 21, 2019).







As he added, the data shows a 27 percent growth compared to the first half of the preceding year.

The minister hoped that the announced figure will hit 10 million by the current year end.

As reported, the largest numbers of tourists entering the Isfahan province are from Germany, France, China, Spain, Turkey, Japan, Greece, Thailand, and Australia.

Iran has taken some important steps to increase its revenues from tourism under US sanctions.

For instance, as of July 16, the country started the implementation of no-visa policy for Chinese and Hongkonger tourists and businessmen who make trips to Iran.

Also in mid-August, Chairman of Iran Tour Operators Association Ebrahim Pourfaraj announced that the ban on imports of motorcycles with engines above 250cc and cars over 2,500cc has been removed to let foreign tourists ride them on Iranian roads.

Such vehicles are now allowed to be imported for the use of foreign tourists under specific conditions and supervision of Iranian customs and travel agencies, he added.

The ban has been removed only in favor of foreign tourists but to have Iranians also enjoy riding such vehicles, an affiliated plan is needed to be submitted to the cabinet and ratified, Pourfaraj said.

The ban outlawing motorcycles with engines above the size of 250cc was introduced in the early years of the Islamic revolution.