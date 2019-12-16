5 Self-Care Habits You Can Practice When Traveling for Work

Anybody who travels regularly for business will tell you that it’s not as glamorous as it’s made out to be. Traveling frequently for business can easily take its toll on your body and mind, even if you’re usually pretty consistent when it comes to practicing self-care. It’s not unusual for self-care habits to end up left behind at home when you’re traveling for work.

Additionally, work can easily take over completely on a business trip, and when you’re prioritizing meetings, emails, spreadsheets, and deadlines every day, not to mention other people being demanding of your time, it can be easy to feel like there’s no time left to take good care of yourself.

But the good news is that there are several simple self-care habits you can practice when traveling for work, no matter how busy you get. After all, the most important relationship that you have is the one with yourself – so continue making it a priority.

Take time out

One of the biggest mistakes that you can make when traveling for work is to spend all of your time working, or with others doing something work-related. After a while, this can leave you feeling burned out and exhausted, so the most important thing that you can do is take some time out to unwind and relax.

If your accommodation offers a gym or pool, heading there for an hour or so at the beginning or end of each day is a great way to do this, or go for a stroll around the neighborhood and explore your destination; gentle exercise is a great way to clear your head.

Choose comfortable accommodation

If you’re going to be staying in your destination for a couple of weeks at least, then don’t settle for substandard, cheap accommodation where you’re going to be uncomfortable. If you’re traveling for your employer, then speak to them about the benefits of serviced apartments, which can be great for groups of colleagues traveling together and often work out with much better value for money compared to a hotel.

The spacious living and dining areas at these furnished apartments for rent in NYC will help create a sense of the familiar, while ensuring you have privacy, too. Furnished apartments in New York come with fully equipped kitchens, entertainment options, and enough space to work comfortably or even hold meetings. From on-site business centers to dedicated in-suite workspaces, more business travelers than ever are opting for furnished apartments in NYC from Blueground.

Know when to say no

Of course, during your business trip, there are going to be work-related tasks that you’ll be required to do as part of your job. But, bear in mind that you don’t have to say yes to absolutely everything. If your colleagues are going for drinks but you just want to spend some time alone at your accommodation, catch up with a good book and get an early night, then there’s absolutely nothing wrong with politely turning down their invitation. It’s important that you listen to your body and mind and give yourself what you need to feel better and more energized – your co-workers will understand.

Keep up with your routine

If you have a normal routine that you are used to at home, a business trip can disrupt this, leaving you feeling run down, out of sorts and stressed out. So, try to stick to your normal routine as much as possible – if you usually get up and exercise at 6 a.m., for example, then carry on doing this the best you can at your destination. Maintaining a routine can help you ensure that there’s something familiar in your life that you can relate to when you’re in an unfamiliar place, helping you avoid stress and anxiety.

Stay connected with family and friends

Whether you’re taking a short or a long business trip, being away from the people at home who you normally spend most of your time with can be difficult. Homesickness affects lots of business travelers, so make sure that you take some time each day to stay connected with your family and friends back home.

Check-in with them often via text or online instant messaging services, and take some time in the evenings whenever you can to catch up over FaceTime or Skype or have a phone call. If you’re used to talking with your wife and kids every night, this can be very comforting and something to look forward to when you’re having a particularly busy day. Nevertheless, your loved ones back at home will be excited to hear from you and catch up with everything that you’ve done and seen so far during your stay.