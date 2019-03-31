5 Tactics to Help You Multiply Your Wealth

It is important to recognise the financial benefits of investing in your life. (Shutterstock)

Managing your money in a more fruitful and profitable manner can boil down to establishing a couple of good habits. Just a few minor changes in your approach to finances and investing could make a huge difference in the long run.

A few simple tactics one can adopt to groom his/her financial realm and multiply their wealth:

1. Stop procrastinating. Start investing

Some people come from families that put a huge focus on saving, and yet it never goes further than putting the cash into a savings or deposit bank account. Meanwhile, there are others who come from families where investing is a part and parcel of their financial arrangements.

No matter what you learnt about money while growing up, it is important to recognise the financial benefits of investing in your life as a responsible grown-up. You can choose the type of investment methodology you want to follow once you start earning and have your very own family. Investing in a planned and organised manner is the best way to grow one's wealth.

2. Avail the services of a financial planner

A financial advisor can assist you with the types of avenues accessible to you in terms of investment. A well-qualified and experienced advisor can also help guide you through the risks and rewards that come with each type of investment and help you make an informed decision. As a general rule, the higher the profits, the greater the financial hazard that's included. Having a financial planner to run you through all of this can help bolster your chances of earning higher returns.

3. Set financial goals

To anyone looking to boost his savings and build a financial legacy, having a strong set of objectives and long-term goals is important. Determine the amount you need to put into investment ventures every month. Set up an investment schedule that enables you to meet your commitments every month. Managing your investment obligations on such a monthly basis can assist you with reaching the financial goals you've set for both the short-term and the long-term.

Read More

5 Factors to Help You in Choosing Your Next Home in Dubai

Why Women Should Be More Involved in the Financial Sector in MEA

4. Get your finances in order

Before you start saving or investing you ought to be free from debt. Havinghigh-interest debt means that the sum you pay towards interest will most likely be more than the return you'll gain through investments. You must also spare some money for an emergency fund that you don't funnel into investments. You may likewise need to put something aside for regular unforeseen expenses such as home-related repairs and other unexpected intrusions. This technique of solid planning will help you grow your wealth systematically, without compromising on other financial commitments.

5. Keep track of your spending

You can't gather wealth if more cash is leaving your wallet than what's coming in. To make sure you're procuring more than you're spending, keep track of your day-to-day expenses and attempt to streamline ones that you can do without.

There are various online apps that can assist you with budgeting and tracking your spending. Or you can simply utilise an excel spread sheet or just record your daily purchases in a diary.

By Ambareen Musa

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Al Bawaba Business or its affiliates.