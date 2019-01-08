5 Things You Need to Avoid Doing at Work

It’s always better to know about these mistakes that employees can make that can end up getting them fired from their jobs, as to avoid them. (Shutterstock)

You’re fired!

Two words no one wants to hear. Well… In most cases, as getting fired can be a blessing in disguise. It might give you the chance to discover things about yourself that you never knew before or that the job you occupied was just not for you. An epiphany of some sort. A harsh one at that.

But generally speaking, who wants to lose their job? Love it or hate it, we gotta get this bread, don’t we? Not to mention what getting fired can do to one’s confidence and self-esteem.

Now, there can be various reasons for getting fired, some are out of your hands, while a lot of others are actually because of commonly made mistakes that you or anyone can make. It is very common to see employees let employees go even though the company is performing quite well with no issues, except for the employee in question. Employees can be issues all in themselves.

So, it’s always better to know about these mistakes that employees can make that can end up getting them fired from their jobs, as to avoid them. And we at Bayt.com are always looking out for you, so we have prepared a list of things that can get you let go from your job and ways to avoid them.

So, here are 5 things that you should avoid doing:

Being sloppy

If you’re turning in your work in just for the sake of getting it out of the way as fast as possible with little attention to your quality of work, then that by itself can be a valid reason for getting fired. Most employers expect their employees to put in above average effort in all their task with a sustainable balance between pace and quality of work. Some employers are even willing to give regular extensions to deadlines in return for superior work.

If you want to keep your employer content with your work, you’re going to have to take responsibility of your own tasks and strive for excellence, as it’s more than easy to find someone else that would do just that. We all know how competitive the job market is these days, they’ll replace you in less than a month. So, watch yourself before you wreck yourself.

If you keep getting negative feedback from your employer or even your colleagues about the quality of your work or that you’re constantly making mistakes. You should start thinking about what might be the root of the problem. Is it your work ethic that needs to be uplifted? Is it your work environment? Or is it because your job is boring? Whatever reason it might be, you’ll need to recognize it first before being able to appropriately and effectively address it.

You’re hard to work with

Now, when it comes to getting along with your coworkers, we all have at least one that we find it hard to work with. And you have to ask yourself if you might be that person for someone else in your team. Do you constantly find yourself getting into arguments or disagreements with your team members? If you do, you might want to consider changing your attitude when it comes to dealing with other people’s opinions and points of view.

Some of the most important skills that employers look for in employees are communication and the ability to work in a team. Because if an organization’s employees don’t positively engage and get along with one another, it can certainly have a negative impact on their overall performance. So, when employers notice the issue and find that the root of the problem is you, your time at the company might come to an end.

I am not saying that you shouldn’t voice your opinion on job related matters, but having a positive attitude and team spirit can go a long way, as to have a healthy working relationship with all your colleagues. And I am also not saying to love your colleagues, you don’t even have to like them, but you should always try to keep it civil and professional, in order to keep things flowing smoothly.

Read More

4 Techniques to Help You Develop a Stress-Free Job Search Strategy

5 Red Flags That Mean You Need a Break From Work

Taking advantage of company property

If you send a couple of personal emails from your work computer every now and then or occasionally use your office printer or photocopier for personal documents probably won’t get you fired. However, the excessive use of office equipment for your own personal use can turn into a big problem, especially if you work at a company with limited recourses.

This kind of behavior is generally just not accepted by employers, firstly because it’s not yours to use at your own will and for your own benefit. And secondly, if employers let one employee do it, they’ll have to be fair and let the whole company do it, which isn’t cost-effective at all, but quite the contrary.

Playing too hard

If you work hard, you get to play hard. But playing a bit too hard without putting in the work can get you in trouble with management and HR. If you’re always on leave and go beyond the limited days that you’re given, this can raise a red flag, as you’re not putting in the hours that you’re supposed to.

They’re not paying to go visit Petra for vacation. But, to get your work done, and your absence can interfere with the productivity of your whole team and ultimately the company as a whole, especially if your skills are needed. This is why you should always plan your trips and time off of work in advance and inform your whole team about it and make sure to mention the length of your absence, as to give them time to plan any collaborative tasks accordingly.

Breaching company policy

Companies tend to have their own unique set of policies, which differ from other companies’ policies, even if they’re in the same industry. Where some companies can have policies on your conduct while in the office, while others can also have rules on your behavior on social media as well. Which is why you should always thoroughly review your company’s policies, because if you violate any of their policies you can certainly get fired, even if you didn’t know about them.

This article originally appeared in Bayt.com. This article and all other intellectual property on Bayt.com is the property of Bayt.com. Reproduction of this article in any form is only permissible with written permission from Bayt.com.