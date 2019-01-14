5 Tips to Help You 'Dress to Impress' at Work

Being able to dress professionally is a very important part of your career (Shutterstock)

Jeans, slacks, shorts, or a full on suit? You are looking at your bottomless wardrobe, imagining yourself dressed up but nothing seems fit. Hold the giggles; what to wear is not only a concern for beauty pageants and Instagram fashionistas. After all, inappropriate clothes will give you endless glares and stares at the office on a good day but could get you fired from your job on a bad day.

Being able to dress professionally is a very important part of your career; it leaves a lasting impression on both your colleagues and clients, and it can prompt people to take you more seriously at work. Dressing well for an interview could be the reason you get your dream job. In fact, 76.4% of employers in the Middle East say that their hiring decisions are strongly influenced by candidates’ overall appearance, as revealed in the Bayt.com poll, ‘Influence of Personal Appearance on Hiring Decisions‘.

So before you pull out the wrong outfit, have a look at the following tips to maintain quick, easy and appropriate office wear that will still give you the sharp look:

1. Follow your company’s dress code

Every company has a culture of its own; along with which comes a dress code. You don’t want to be the only person wearing a tie in a room full of people wearing t-shirts. The first thing you should make extremely clear when you start a new job is the dress code and then make sure to follow it diligently. Certain types of fashion would be deemed completely inappropriate in some companies. It’s your responsibility to dress within the limits of what a specific office culture permits. Following the company’s dress code is especially important if you’re an expat and are new to the country’s norms and expectations. Always keep your host country’s culture in mind, as you would not want to disrespect or hurt anyone.

2. Follow your role’s dress code

Although your company may permit casual attire, your role as a relationship manager may require a different dress code. For positions that entail meeting clients, attending formal events and conferences, a distinct clothing style is most likely to be specified. Make sure that you know what type of outfits your position necessitates in order for you to succeed and meet your job expectations.

3. Use a signature piece

If you’re bored of wearing the same type of clothes to work every day and are looking for a change then consider investing in a signature piece that gives you the extra edge. This could be a watch, a tie, a necklace…etc. The great thing about having a signature piece is that it brings out your personality. It’s also a good conversation starter, as many people are likely to point out what you are wearing and wonder where you got it from.

4. Always iron

If your company requires a formal attire, then you will most certainly want to keep your suit and shirt clean and well ironed. But even if your dress code is casual, that is not a green light to go all the way shabby. You should still maintain a professional look that reflects your dedication to your job. Remember to iron everything even your polo shirts, t-shirts, and denim if wrinkled.

5. Choose versatile clothing

When picking out office clothes you might want to ask yourself: how many outfits could I successfully create with a single piece of clothing? For example, a blazer can go with almost anything – skirts, pants and dresses. Similarly, neutral-colored pants can go along with nearly any top. Mix and match your clothes to save money as well as the energy spent on deciding what to wear to work.

Do you want to be seen as unique? Dynamic? Approachable? Authoritative? Fun? Now is the time to throw open your wardrobe doors and pick what suits your work environment, dress requirements, and your own personality!

