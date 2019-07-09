5 Tips to Help You Slash Your Electricity Bills

Is your electricity bill burning a hole in your pocket? We bring you some tips that can help you save energy and slash your electricity bills.





Follow the tips below:

1: Cooling appliances:

While using an air conditioner, keep the thermostat set at 24°F; or higher, and on "auto," not "on". This can help you save up to 9 percent cooling cost. If your AC is over 10 years old, consider replacing it as the older ones double the cooling cost. When not in use, turn it off and use fans if the temperatures are not unbearable. Exhaust fans can also be used in kitchens and bathrooms to save energy.

2: Judicious use of lights

Turn off lights when not needed. Making use of natural light during the daytime is a very good means of saving on your electricity bill. Induction lamps and LEDs can be used for outdoor lighting and LED, CFL light lamps and T5 fluorescent light tubes for indoor lighting. They offer last longer and are more efficient.

3: Savings in the kitchen

Using electric fry pans, toaster ovens and other small cooking appliances can save energy. Also, try cooking more than one item at a time when using an oven.

4: Refrigeration / Freezing

Since the refrigerator is in use all year round in this country, adopting a few measures can reduce your power bill. Some of these include keeping refrigerator temperature at 38°F and maintaining the temperature of the freezer at 10°F. You can also let freshly cooked food cool down first before putting it in the fridge.

5: Laundry:

Before using your washing machine, keep a full load of laundry ready to save electricity and water at the same time. While buying a washing machine, consider a high efficiency model that can help save energy.