5 Top-Notch Technologies to Boost Business Profits

1. Internet of Things (IoT):

IoT has the potential to digitize factory objects to an extent where processes become so flexible that factory owners can benefit from: cost efficiency, flexibility, reduced time cycles and cheaper labour. The biggest advantage of all, however, is that connected devices give factories the freedom to create more customised options for their customers and gain a competitive edge.

2. Artificial Intelligence (AI): Patrick Van Den Bossche, Partner, AT Kearney, explains: “Future human-robot collaborations will combine human agility and intelligence to solve problems with the durability and precision of robots at a lower cost.

Also, supported by easy and quick programming, such as motion or voice control, this new collaboration may lead to a marked change in productivity and profoundly affect the traditional factory model overall. Manufacturing is already headed in this direction. Automobile makers BMW and Daimler are about to introduce collaborative robots on a large scale to replace the final assembly activities currently completed by human operators.”

3. 3D Printing: The global market for this technology is developing with 20% growth year-on-year and is estimated to reach between US$25 billion to US$50 billion by 2025. Even traditional manufacturers are realising the opportunities offered by 3-D printing.

In fact, 3D printing represents only 0.04% of the global manufacturing market, with prototyping as the leading use today. Wohler’s and Associates believes 3D printing will eventually capture 5% of the global manufacturing capacity, which would make 3D printing a $640 billion industry.”

4. Big data analytics: It is a common fact that manufacturers generate vast amounts of data, which they very often don’t know what to do with. An online article comments: “Big data analytics can offer several ways for improving asset performance, streamlining manufacturing processes and facilitating product customization.

According to a recent survey by Honeywell, 68% of American manufacturers are already investing in big data analytics. These manufacturers can make informed decisions using productivity and waste performance data provided by big data analytics, lowering operating costs and increasing the overall yield.”

5. Blockchain: Gartner predicts that by 2030, the business value of blockchain will exceed $3.1 trillion and 30% of manufacturing companies with more than $5 billion in revenue would be implementing projects using blockchain.

If you are a UAE-based manufacturer, here’s the opportunity…