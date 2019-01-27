5 Traits of a Successful Entrepreneur

While almost anyone can set out and start a business, successful entrepreneurship requires a lot more than a bright idea. (Shutterstock)

The vast majority (71%) of professionals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) prefer to be self-employed.

Their top reasons, as cited in the Bayt.com Entrepreneurship in the Middle East Survey include ‘personal fulfillment’ and ‘freedom to choose work-life balance.’

While almost anyone can set out and start a business, successful entrepreneurship requires a lot more than a bright idea. Building and running a successful company isn’t for the faint of heart—and just because the potential is there, doesn’t always mean starting a business is the smart move.

Entrepreneurship requires a specific set of qualities including self-discipline, self-control and hard work. Not only do you have to recognize a need and have a passion for fulfilling it; you have to be in it for the long haul. If you have a good idea, but don’t know if you should take the leap, see if entrepreneurship is right for you.

1. Commitment Is Your Strong Suit

If you’re good at staying committed through the highs and lows of anything you do, entrepreneurship will likely come easy to you. Starting a business is a feat but you can’t give up when the going gets tough, which it will, considering the fact that nine out of 10 start-ups fail.

You will experience failures, but if you’re willing to learn from your mistakes and keep moving forward, success will eventually follow. Commitment may extend from one failed venture to the next, until you finally find success.

2. Making Decisions Is Easy for You

As an entrepreneur, you have to make hard decisions that will ultimately impact the future of your life and your business. You have to decide on suppliers, scaling, overall business goals, new ventures, and much more.

You also need to make the right hiring decisions and surround yourself with others who can make quick and successful decisions when you aren’t available. People with this trait are often confident in themselves and their decisions and willing to do what’s right, even if it’s risky.

3. You Love Taking Risks