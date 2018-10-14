50 Bachelor Accommodations in UAE Left With No Power, Water

The inspections were carried out as part of the municipality's efforts to stamp out the violation of housing norms in the emirate. (Shutterstock)

The Sharjah Municipality has disconnected utility services from 50 houses occupied by bachelors in residential areas including Al Nasiriyah, Maisaloon, Al Nabbah, Al Nahda and Al Majaz.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Khalifah Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, director of the inspection operation department at the Sharjah Municipality, said the bachelors of workers category are not allowed in buildings in residential areas. "Companies must provide accommodation to their workers in all fields in Sharjah industrial areas," he said.

The municipality disconnected utilities from 50 houses during its crackdown on bachelors' accommodation in family areas. "The inspections were carried out as part of the municipality's efforts to stamp out the violation of housing norms in the emirate," said Al Suwaidi.

After they received several warnings, the bachelors were given 48 hours as grace period. "The municipality requested the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) to disconnect the services as they didn't comply with the order."

Al Suwaidi said the inspectors also found out that many other violations - subletting, sharing accommodation of women and men and overcrowding in many apartments and houses. "The municipality is making efforts to ensure that the emirate remains the ideal destination and preferred place for family housing," he added.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the municipality will continue its inspection campaigns until the city is completely free of any violations of the housing system. He added that the municipality "takes complaints about housing violation seriously". The inspectors would issue a warning to the violators to rectify their situation within a specified grace period. In case of the continued breach of norms, the municipality would disconnect utilities and also take legal action against them.

Al Suwaidi said that violation of bachelors' living in residential areas has declined by more than 50 per cent compared to previous years, due to continuous inspections. "Overcrowding in a residential unit is prohibited. The maximum number of persons allowed to stay in a two-bedroom apartment is six. If it's a one-bedroom flat, three people are allowed to stay in it, taking into account of the space. Some rooms can accommodate a maximum of four people based on the size and the area." Al Suwaidi urged the public to report accommodations of bachelors in residential areas by calling 993 or through the app 'We are all Municipality'.