5G Vulnerable to Privacy Threats
The vulnerability affects Authentication and Key Agreement (AKA) that ensures your phone securely communicates with cellular networks. (Shutterstock)
Ahead of the roll-out of the advanced 5G network protocol, researchers have revealed the sheer vulnerability in the network that allows for spying of data over airwaves.
A research paper from the Technical University of Berlin, ETH Zurich and SINTEF Digital Norway details the privacy threat with the 5G network. The vulnerability affects Authentication and Key Agreement (AKA) that ensures your phone securely communicates with cellular networks, Cnet reports.
Read More
This Is How 5G Will Transform Our Daily Life
Everything You Need to Know About 5G Networks
It allows hackers or data thieves to steal information from 5G airwaves such as the number of calls made, text messages sent, and so on. Although the researchers tested the threat on an existing 4G network, the attacks can apply to 5G networks once they are available.
The threat is in contradiction to the protection 5G was supposed to provide against International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers which impersonate cell towers to spy on phones with older connections.
As the vulnerability has been discovered well ahead of the protocol roll-out, researchers could possibly fix the loophole. 5G is scheduled to be rolled out at the end of 2019.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Ericsson launches product for security automation
- Intel security highlights vulnerabilities of ‘Smart Future’ at Mobile World Congress 2017
- Trend Micro’s 2013 threat roundup highlights the profitability of private data
- Trend Micro 2012 threat predictions: Attacks take on more sophistication in the post-PC, BYOD Era
- Trend Micro Middle East 2012 threat predictions