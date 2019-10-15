6 GCC Skyscrapers Among World's 50 Most Influential Skyscrapers

As many as six skyscrapers from the Gulf region - including two from Dubai and one from Abu Dhabi - have been rated as the most influential tall buildings of the last 50 years, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).







The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and the seven-star Burj Al Arab hotel from Dubai, as well as Al Bahar Tower in Abu Dhabi made it on the list. While, in the region, the Bahrain World Trade Center, Doha Tower, and National Commercial Bank in Jeddah also made it on the list of 50 Most Influential skyscrapers.

The survey covers buildings which profoundly enhanced the cities in which they are located or greatly influenced the practice of designing tall buildings.

"Burj Al Arab is regarded as one of the first key landmarks of modern Dubai... Upon completion, the Burj Al Arab was the world's tallest hotel," CTBUH said.

By combining cutting-edge technologies and cultural influences, the Burj Khalifa serves as a global icon that is both a model for future urban centres and speaks to the global movement towards compact and livable urban areas, the CTBUH said about the world's tallest tower.

Bilal Amanullah Moti, managing partner of Windmills Valuation Services, said that the UAE, ranked fourth globally in terms of skyscrapers, is the home of iconic buildings.

"What could also be equally contesting the list of 50 most influential skyscrapers are Maryah Plaza, ICD Brookfield Place, Burj Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai Creek Tower, Marina 101, Address Boulevard and Almas Tower due to their unparalleled design, innovation and technology," Moti said.

Globally, New York is home to the highest number of most influential towers at six followed by five in Chicago, four each in Hong Kong and London, three in Shanghai and two each in Singapore, Sydney and Beijing.

By Waheed Abbas