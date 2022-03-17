6 Popular Apps You Didn’t Know Were Ukrainian

For only a few weeks now, Ukraine has taken over conversations and interests all over the world, with billions of people around the world asking all kinds of questions about the east European country that did not make headlines often.

It is the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has shifted interests and granted Ukraine huge significance, making it and the military developments there the most trending topic for the third week in a row.

Not only are people asking questions about Ukraine's resources, but also its products and whether or not we have been consuming goods or services that originate in the country are under fire now.

We have been trying to address those concerns in terms of the food and energy industries, and now it is time to learn more about tech services we use regularly without realizing they were developed in Ukraine.

The tech industry in Ukraine is bigger than thought, that is one of the earliest east European countries to have major tech companies, such as SoftServe, which was founded in Lviv in 1993. SoftServe is now one of the largest developers of big data, the Internet of things, cloud computing, DevOps, e-commerce, computer security on a global scale. Ukraine is also home to the Lithuniaian video game developer Nordcurrent.

In fact, the Ukrainian tech industry is one of the most celebrated ones in the country that major tech companies have taken extreme protection measures for their teams, relocating them to safer countries during the first days of the fight, to avoid business disruptions.

6 Popular Ukrainian Apps

In 2009, Alex Shevchenko, Max Lytvyn, and Dmytro Lider developed the typing assistant that uses artificial intelligence to correct spelling, grammar, punctuation, clarity, engagement, and delivery mistakes in texts.

The Grammarly extension which has been made available to many internet browsers has more than 30 million active users around the world.

NeoCortext developed this face-swapping app in 2018 to offer smartphone users of both IOS and Android systems the advanced technologies that would help them recreate their faces with features of others for funny images they can share with their family and friends on social media platforms.

On Android alone, Reface was downloaded more than 100 million times.

Two years later, Reface was nominated for the Google Play Users’ Choice Awards 2020.

The popular email service which has allowed users to access it from their phones as well as their desktop devices has been developed by the Ukrainian developer Readdle, based in Odessa city which is currently facing one of the most violent attacks.

Spark Mail has also been recommended by users of Apple mail services as they thought it has more advanced features than the latter.

Most users of iPhone, iPad Mac, and Windows devices have utilized this Ukranian-developed tool to read and edit PDF files quickly and efficiently.

PDF Expert is another product of Odessa-based Readdle and was launched in 2010.

Here is some more well-known app developed by Readdle, one that allows individuals who do not own scanners to scan documents from the comfort of their home as though they are being developed using an advanced professional machine.

Our last pick of Ukranian apps that you probably did not know was developed in the war-torn country, also by the Odessa-based Readdle developer.

Fluix is an easy-to-use workflow and automation app which is popular amongst many business teams, as it helps them digitize their procedures, saving money, time, and effort.

The app is being used by BMW, Roche, and many other global businesses.