Did you know you can now use cryptocurrency to pay for food and your favorite drinks? From just a few merchants accepting crypto at the beginning of this year, restaurants and cafes are currently participating in the digital revolution.

Since the meteoric rise of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, there has been widespread concern that all forms of cryptocurrency would struggle to achieve widespread acceptance. For instance, the ability to obtain digital currencies and use them to make payments at a restaurant or cafe. However, contrary to popular belief, cryptocurrency payments can be accepted in restaurants and other public places.

Wanna treat yourself to a nice dinner, Check out the 6 Restaurants and cafes that accept Crypto

McDonald’s (El Salvador)

In El Salvador, you can use your crypto to buy meals. McDonald's has begun accepting bitcoin as payment in El Salvador, which was the first country to legalize the first cryptocurrency as legal tender. The American fast-food empire that operates in every country is now accepting bitcoin payments through Lightning Network

Just walked into a McDonald's in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with bitcoin, tbh fully expecting to be told no.



But low and behold, they printed a ticket with QR that took me to a webpage with Lightning invoice, and now I'm enjoying my desayuno traditional! pic.twitter.com/NYCkMNbv7U — Aaron van Wirdum (@AaronvanW) September 7, 2021

Bake N More café

Through the Mixin Network, Bake n More is allowing you to enjoy a good cup of Joe and pastries. So leave your wallets at home because you can put that crypto to good use. For the time being, Bake N More accepts both cash and credit card payments.

Customers can use 6 cryptocurrencies to pay for all-day breakfasts, brewed coffee, breads, baked goods, salads, and unique sandwiches at Bake N More.

Subway (US)

Source: CoinDesk

Subway was one of the first restaurants to accept cryptocurrency as payment. Customers have been paying for their meals with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency variants since 2013. The company implemented a progressive payment model, with at least two subway locations designated for cryptocurrency transactions.

Bhukkad Café (UAE)

You want some Indian street food? Bhukkad Café is an Al Karama institution known for its nostalgic fusion flavors that you can buy with digital currency. Order your food and pay with Bitcoin.

What else? On Saturdays, the café hosts free sessions on financial health, cryptocurrency basics, and investing, as well as guest lectures on digital currency, entrepreneurship, and other topics. For all transactions, this café employs the Bitpay app.

Starbucks (US)

Starbucks is an American multinational roastery reserve and coffeehouse chain. It is the world's largest coffeehouse chain and is credited with introducing the second wave of coffee culture. Instead of paying cash for Starbucks products, Coinsbee now sells Starbucks gift cards. On this platform, you can use digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and others instead of local government currency.

Cafe Beirut (UAE)

Café Beirut now accepts cryptocurrency payments in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and BitcoinCash. Visitors can scan a barcode to pay securely with their crypto wallet. The elegant restaurant/café serves authentic Lebanese cuisine while overlooking the Burj Khalifa. For a cosy breakfast, expect balila, shanklish, mini manakeesh, halawah, and more, or head over for some delectable lunch and dinner.