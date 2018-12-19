6 Things You Need to Consider When Preparing for Your Presentation

Many people disregard presentations and their importance, leaving the preparation process to the last minute. (Shutterstock)

No matter what field you work in, presentations are probably part of your job description.

The number of times a person has to present something depends on the nature of their job, but eventually almost everyone has to do it at some point in their career. Whether it’s an idea to the marketing team, a product to potential customers, a B2B service, or a concept for an architectural masterpiece – the list is endless – you will need to dust off your presentation skills and polish them to succeed at your endeavor.

Many people disregard presentations and their importance, leaving the preparation process to the last minute. The results might be acceptable at best, which defies what every individual or business aims for. Excellent presentations require excellent preparation, which is why we’ve prepared a checklist that helps you run a presentation that carves you in the memory of your audience.

1. Know your technology

If your presentation is aided by visuals, physical items, demonstrations, or anything that should be readily available when you’re in the spotlight, you need to make sure it’s ready well beforehand. A good amount of time is needed for practicing and ensuring a presentation that is free of technical issues.

Avoid gimmicks. Although they will grab attention, they will also distract from the focal point of the presentation, deeming it counter-effective.

2. Outline everything

This is important on more than one level. On a broad level, your audience should have an overview of the content of your presentation so that they know where exactly they are on the timeline. An audience that is confused about how much has passed and how much is yet to come can lose focus. For your own sake, you should have a more detailed outline of what you are going to discuss. Some speakers have that outline in their heads, but we're human and we tend to forget. So it's good to have that outline on paper to refer to throughout the presentation. Of course, it's just to keep you on the right track and not to be used as reading material.

3. Be personable

Let your body do the talking. Make eye contact with your audience members. Make hand gestures. In other words, do not be a robot. A monotone voice and standing still will bore the audience, leaving them uninterested in what you are talking about. Remember also that too much movement can also be distracting. If you find public speaking intimidating, taking courses to help you with your soft skills can assist.

4. Support with data

People tend to respond better when there is research and numbers to back up anything you say. Bayt.com Research for instance collects data related to all career matters, which can be the backbone to many topics you discuss such as industry growth, hiring potential, salary levels, etc. Be smart with your choice of data. It should be relevant, but also appealing.

5. Dress for the occasion

Presentations rely on visuals. Even if the presentation lacks visual aid, the focus becomes the person speaking. This is why you should dress accordingly; smart-wear and simple as not to give any excuse for distraction.

6. Let your character shine

The most important thing that will make your presentation memorable and impactful is you. Don’t be scared to be yourself. Make a joke every once in a while to keep people interested. If you have any talents that you can implement in your presentations, don’t hide it. Share short anecdotes that relate to your presentation one way or another. All this makes your presentation engaging and intimate – and as a result more impactful.

By Amer El-Mousa

This article originally appeared in Bayt.com. This article and all other intellectual property on Bayt.com is the property of Bayt.com. Reproduction of this article in any form is only permissible with written permission from Bayt.com.