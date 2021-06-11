6 Tips To Help You Travel On A Budget In The Post-Covid Era

The pandemic has affected how the world works in countless ways. Whether it is how we work, live or travel, the pandemic has created a new reality for all of us. And if you have a deep love for traveling, like I do, then the pandemic has somewhat obliterated the old ways of packing up and getting on the go. With travel restrictions, business shutdowns and loss of jobs, traveling is now becoming difficult for everyone to afford or even consider.

Good thing is, we are always here to rescue you! So here are 6 tips that can help you keep your love for traveling alive while still traveling on a budget:

1. Save up!

The pandemic was a reality check for most of us when it comes to money management and saving up. Traveling after being locked for more than a year will feel like taking your first steps all over again, and trust me you are going to want to enjoy it as much as you can! So start working on a budgeting plan now so that you can ripe the benefits in a good relaxing vacation.

2. Book early.. and smartly

One of the best ways to get a good deal is to book early. Now that the travel sector hasn’t revived completely yet, it might be a smart thing to lock in deals before traveling opens up for everyone. However, booking early is not the only trick in the book.

It is also important to book smartly. Do not just take the first good deal you see. Instead opt for booking something that is at a good price and includes free cancellation or some kind of refunds in case of travel restrictions. The pandemic has shown us how uncertain the world really is, and you wouldn't want to lose what you saved up because of yet another travel restriction or international policy. So make sure you stay on the lookout for deals that are not just budget friendly but also offer flexible booking and cancellation terms.

3. Be flexible

You know what they say, flexibility is key! It is important to keep an open mind and be flexible when picking your destination and duration. Try to stay on the lookout for dates that are not during the high season or on weekends. Especially with remote working now available for most people, you might be able to get a good deal if you travel on a weekday for instance.

Choosing a destination, where family or friends live can also be a great choice to save up money for touristic activities instead of on accommodations.

4. Keep your options open

Many people might still be worried about traveling and catching the virus from the airport or plane. But do not let that stop you from traveling! Going on a road trip might be a great idea to get moving and enjoy the fresh air after continuous lockdowns. Sometimes just getting into your car and traveling to different nearby countries or cities can be a great way to travel, minimize contact and have fun all at a cheaper price!

5. Points, Miles and Cashbacks

Many airlines, credit cards and shops have reward programs that you might have taken part in previously. And it might be a good way to redeem these points in exchange for flight tickets, discounts or cash. Some reward programs even offer cashback when making specific purchases.

6. Stay alert for international policies

New outbreaks of the virus are still happening in different parts of the world. And with that comes new travel and international policies that can pose a threat to your plans. Therefore, it is important that you do your research and make sure you have a backup plan in case things go south!