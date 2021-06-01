6 Tips To Play Call of Duty Modern Warfare Like A PRO

These modern warfare tricks are what you need to tackle the veteran campaign or to see a massive improvement in your online KD ratio. There are new game modes, mechanics, guns, and features introduced, which means that to win a game, complete knowledge of the modern warfare methodologies is a must. Here we cover modern warfare cheats to get you on board.

Pick the right play style

Players are too busy mimicking their heroes that they forget to gauge their play style. Instead, they should try to discover their unique play style instead of morphing into something that they assume they should be good at. There are numerous weapons that the game offers. One should try out the various weapons and figure out what exactly matches their skill. Modern warfare is all about that. It is to figure out your personality and temperament and play with the weapons that you feel most comfortable with. Someone may be feeling great when using shotguns. They should then focus on using the shotguns more efficiently. Do not force yourself to pick up warfare or be someone that you are not. It is more fun when you do something that you like instead of doing something that you’ve been forced to do. Eventually, when you like what you’re doing, it will also let you perform better.

Use grenades

There are modern games that are fast and do not punish you for dying, giving you the option to respawn after you face death. In a multiplayer game, your goal is to survive for as long as you can, dominating the rival team and earning many killstreaks. The game has characters and each character has utilities that can let you survive long even if the enemy pins you down. Your character has a utility grenade which you are equipped with when you play any modern warfare. You also have a lethal grenade that you can use in each life. It’s possible to use the grenades in several ways that let you extend your life and earn streaks. The utility grenades are highly useful. They let you reveal the enemy location and can also disorient the enemies. This can definitely be used to your advantage in the game. The lethal grenade kills or hurts the enemy if they are close by. Grenades are an indispensable part of modern warfare and you spawn with more in each life. It is wise to get a hold of them from around your map which in turn will let you survive longer in the game.

via Eurogamer

Reload only when you need to

It’s common to abuse reloads; the main cause of many avoidable deaths. The number of bullets that you need to kill the enemies is lesser than the total number of ammo in the chip. This lets you enjoy multiple kills before it’s time to reload. Players are tempted to reload their guns after each fight, even though they have plenty of bullets left. In fast-paced games if you waste time reloading, the game lets the enemy find and hunt you on the map after a fight is won. The minimap will easily show your location to the rival. If you do need to reload then find a safe place where you could be free of threat.

Play various game modes

Modern games offer various game modes. It’s best to play as many of them to master different styles. Mixing up various game modes lets you learn various aspects of the game which in turn lets you master the weapons and grow as a player. You learn how to get better at teamwork and how to defend a part of the map. Playing multiple modes lets you figure out the aspects that make you a great player. It lets you find out your strength and weakness.

Use attachment options to stabilize your aim

There are many attachment options for every weapon in modern warfare. The trick is to use several attachments to work on stabilizing your aim and to aim down at the sight with speed. The attachments are categorized into a hierarchy in each game. Every part of the gun has its unique attachment so you can mix and match between them to understand their strengths and weaknesses.

via Call of Duty

Practice the aim

Modern warfare places a lot of emphasis on the player’s shooting skills. Building on your aim is important in any shooter game. If you can master your aim then you are sure to come out victorious in most gunfights. Improve your aim through better focus. Learn the pattern of recoil of the warfare that you are using so you can adjust the aim when you fire the weapon. And the game could just sway the gun, so be prepared for that as well.

To sum it up

With the plethora of options in maps, game types, and modes that are available in modern warfare, the secret is to build your expertise in different classes rather than just sticking to your favorites. The more variety of weapons and game modes you try, the more skilled you become with modern warfare.