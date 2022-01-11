6 Ways to Help You Boost Your Resilience at Work

In a time when people still consider that the more you work, the more successful you ought to be, it does not come as a surprise to see many employees suffering from stress and burnout. And while working less or taking time off can help you recharge, these quick fixes will not give you the tools you need to deal with work stress. That is why it is important for people to start working on their resilience so that they can better navigate their work life.

Artwork by Rami Khoury- AlBawaba

There are many ways that one can define resilience, but in short, it is someone’s ability to bounce back from adversity and adapt to difficult situations. The ability to recover and adapt to stress and challenges has now become an important prerequisite to success. The business world is moving faster than ever before, and in order for employees to accommodate and adapt to these intense and constant changes, it is instrumental to improve their workplace resilience. According to a 2021 report by LinkedIn Learning, resilience is among the top skills to work on.

“My word of the year is Resilience+. Resilience+ is the on-demand quality we cannot do without — a constant process rather than a final destination. Not a marker to reach, but a mindset.” - Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO at Thrive Global

We know working on having a resilient mindset is easier said than done, however, we are here to introduce 6 ways to boost your resilience at work:

1. Take care of your health

Health is one of the most pivotal aspects of our lives and yet many choose to underrate its importance. Taking care of our mind and body is instrumental to leading a balanced and healthy life. In fact, research says that physical exercise contributes to brain resilience. Not only that, but the relationship between physical health and resilience is actually a two way street! When you practice resilient, you will notice that you are more committed to taking care of your health and vice versa. Sleeping well, eating healthy and drinking plenty of water are also key in becoming more resilient.

2. Practice Mindfulness

The same way taking care of our physical health impacts our ability to be resilient, our mental state has its own impact as well. People across the globe are becoming more and more aware of the benefits of practicing mindfulness. By shifting your focus to the present moment and acknowledging your thoughts and feelings, you will be able to manage your emotions and become less reactive to outside turmoil. Studies have even shown that mindfulness can help in reducing stress and anxiety, which amounts to increasing a person’s resilience. What mindfulness does is that it helps us regulate our emotions and thoughts and thus prepares us to deal with challenges in a better and resilient manner.

3. Connect, do not just communicate

We are social beings, and it is in our nature to desire connection. That is why connecting with colleagues and building genuine and healthy relationships at work can help people cope with stressful times. Having a strong support system is an external driver to increasing a person’s resilience, because afterall we all need someone we know we can count on.

4. Take breaks

The thing with stress is that it can sometimes lure you in and make you feel like there is no escape. To combat this vicious cycle of stress and burnout, one should pay attention to how their energy fluctuates throughout the working day, and notice when they need to detach and take a step back, Taking breaks throughout the day can improve an employee’s performance, provide mental clarity and make them feel more at ease, and thus contribute to their workplace resilience.

5. Be self-aware

A key part in knowing when to take breaks is to learn more about yourself and your stressors. Becoming aware of which parts of your jobs stress you out is vital to knowing when you should take a step back and reevaluate things. Resilience is not just about standing up again after a tough time, it is also about knowing yourself, your mental and emotional strengths and how to regulate your reactions when stressed.

6. Make compassion and kindness your friends

One thing that many of us happen to overlook is the power that comes with compassion and kindness. Whether towards ourselves or others, showing compassion can help improve your relationship with yourself and others, as well as increase positive energy and overall well-being. When an employee works in a place that has a high sense of compassion and kindness, they will automatically feel supported, less stressed and even more resilient.

While building resilience is a necessary skill to thrive in both our personal and professional lives, it is still important to note that businesses need to work on creating a healthy workplace for their employees. Resilience should be a skill employees work on for their own wellbeing and success, not so they can stay afloat in a company that is drowning them. Ultimately, it is on business leaders to create a “burnout-free” strategy to help support their employees’ wellbeing.