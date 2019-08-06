Number of Unemployed Citizens Hit 4.4 Million in Turkey

The Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) has issued a report revealing an unprecedented increase in the unemployment rate in Turkey during only one year.





The report indicated an annual increase of 68.5 percent in June compared to the same period in 2018, adding that the number of those unemployed has amounted to 4.4 million, up from 2.6 million in June 2018, an increase of 1.8 million.

In its 83rd annual report, which was prepared in cooperation with the Turkish Employment Agency and the Statistical Institute, SETA relied on monitoring registered unemployment only, which does not include unregistered unemployment, such as those who work on a seasonal or daily basis.

According to the report, among people between 15 and 64 years, the number of registered unemployed females rose by 66.1 percent and for males by 71.3 percent.

While among people between 15 and 24 years, the number of registered unemployed females rose by 86 percent and 75.5 percent for males, compared to June 2018.

The increase in the number of unemployed people holding a middle school diploma was the largest among all other categories with 661,000 extra unemployed persons compared to last year.

They were followed by high school graduates with 470,000 while the number of unemployed among those with a university degree increased by 172,000.

It increased by 8,000 among those holding a master's degree and 235 among those who have a doctorate in different majors. Unemployment among university graduates rose by 112 percent.

As for the uneducated, the number of unemployed rose by 119,000.

The agency stated that the Turkish unemployment rate rose in June to 14.3 percent compared with 11 percent in the same month of 2018.

Official data showed that non-agricultural unemployment rose from 3.6 percent to 15 percent during the same period.

Seasonally adjusted employment fell by 74,000 from the previous period, estimated at 28.4 million people, and the number of seasonally unemployed people increased by 7,000 persons, bringing the total number to 4.49 million people.