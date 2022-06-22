With the double whammy of macroeconomy conditions and falling crypto prices turmoil, a wave of layoffs has swept across the crypto companies.

While many are now experiencing the hardship of sudden unemployment, many CEOs of crypto blame the impending recession for their decision to staff reductions. Among those are big names like crypto exchanges Gemini, Coinbase and Crypto.com.

In a vote of reassurance to users/investors and confidence in the crypto industry, other crypto firms are taking the chance to pick up those fresh talents and promising that more will be joining than leaving, despite their feeling the same crunch of a market crash that is sinking by double-digit percentages.

Whether you were affected by this or you’re looking for a crypto position, here are 7 crypto companies that defy the job cut trend and are still hiring.

7 Crypto Companies that Are Still Hiring

FTX

One of the crypto companies that are still hiring is FTX.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his exchange would continue to hire new employees despite the crypto market collapse, however, in a more "careful" recruiting structure that is unaffected by market conditions.

1) Zig Zag and hiring:



why FTX is going to keep growing as others cut jobs — SBF (@SBF_FTX) June 6, 2022

CoinMENA

Among the crypto companies that are still hiring in Bahrain-based CoinMena.

After Rain has terminated the contracts of approximately 120 employees, CoinMena’s CEO Dina Sam'an offer assistance to people affected by the company's decision and encourage them to apply for job openings at CoinMena.

Binance

Indifferent to market turbulence, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency trading platform by volume, said that it was "increasing hiring right now" in the midst of a hiring freeze at other digital asset firms. With 2,000 open positions across Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and the Middle East, Binance aims to reassure users of the string fundamentals of the market as well as poach the talents of competitors. CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted:

It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did.



Today, we are hiring for 2000 open positions for #Binance. pic.twitter.com/n24nrUik8O — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 15, 2022

Kraken

With 500 roles to be filled in 2022, Kraken announced a global hiring push and committed to crypto-first culture. however, in a more strategic hiring process compared to other competitors. Believing that cryptocurrency is a once-in-a-generation technology, the exchange thinks that bear markets are great for sorting out the applicants who are just looking for a quick buck from the true believers in our goal. Jesse Powell, the CEO of Kraken, posted an 11-tweet thread detailing the exchange's dedication to developing a crypto-first culture:

1/ We recently attempted to summarize what the @krakenfx culture has been over the past 11 years, and what we hope it continues to be.



We had a few heated debates and it turns out we have about 20 people out of 3200 who are totally not on board. 👇🧵https://t.co/Ht6bagQ6T1 — Jesse Powell (@jespow) June 15, 2022

OpenSea

Surprisingly, the NFT market wasn’t very affected by the crypto meltdown. The prominent NFT platform Opensea announced in a blog post that they are looking for innovative ways to improve the OpenSea experience. The platform is also hiring across the board asking those who are interested in developing new and unique features to help shape the future of NFTs to apply.

Polygon

Famous for creating the successful a layer 2 scaling Ethereum side chain, Polygon (MATIC), has announced that they’re increasing hirings by 15% this year, CEO Ryan Wyatt announced:

We're thoughtfully growing headcount here at @0xPolygon to better support developers given our hyper-growth of dApps.



We'll increase headcount by ~+15% this yr.



If you have been impacted by layoffs, we have a number of roles:



- BD

- Engineering Solutions

- Partner Management — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) June 14, 2022

Polygon’s Head of Remote Tyler Sellhorn also tweeted offering jobs for those that been impacted by layoffs:

Ripple

Not affected or threatened by the current market conditions, Ripple is confident in expanding its mission and reach announcing they’re looking for the brightest minds interested in building something transformative and leaving a lasting impact for future generations.