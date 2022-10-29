Technologies like artificial intelligence are becoming important drivers for business success. One of these technologies that are gaining quite a lot of popularity are chatbots.

Chatbots, also known as virtual assistants, are computer programs that understand and carry out human conversation by using artificial intelligence. By simulating human behavior, research shows that chatbots are helping businesses improve customer satisfaction, increase sales and even cut operational costs.

And with technology continuously evolving, companies are beginning to use chatbots in innovative ways to improve their businesses.

Here are 7 of the most innovative chatbots:

1. MedWhat

Revolutionizing the way we can get answers to our medical questions, MedWhat is a medical and healthcare chatbot that answers patient and doctor questions instantly.

With the world of medicine rapidly evolving, the chatbot is able to learn about medicine daily and uses the questions you ask over time to keep a record of a patient’s health and medical history.

2. Insomnobot3000

Even though Insomnobot3000 was introduced by a company that makes mattresses, the company did a great job of thinking outside the box!

This chatbot is designed to help people suffering from insomnia. Only available between 11PM and 5AM, the chatbot keeps night owls company by talking about anything and everything. All you have to do is text the bot on WhatsApp and it will keep you entertained when you cannot sleep!

The Insomnobot 3000: A bot that will keep you company when you can't sleep 💤 https://t.co/NfJSrOMeUi by @casper pic.twitter.com/E5Qn7P8KbK — Product Hunt 😸 (@ProductHunt) September 22, 2016

3. U-Report

Introduced by UNICEF to give a voice for marginalized communities to speak up, U-Report is more than just a conversational chatbot. Because in addition to offering a platform for the youth to voice their opinion, the chatbot collects data on important topics.

In addition, U-Report aims to empower youth by sharing information and raising awareness around important topics that impact vulnerable children.

4. Fares

Fares chatbot was rolled out by Dubai Municipality City to answer any municipal-related questions that people might have. In addition, the virtual assistant, whose name means horseman or knight in Arabic, also supports residents in submitting service reports.

Communication with #DubaiMunicipality is easier through "Fares", the virtual assistant who answers your inquiries around the clock and helps you submit your services’ reports. "Fares" is available via WhatsApp, the website and the Municipality's unified application. pic.twitter.com/XA0amWjxgC — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) October 25, 2021

5. Weobot

AI-driven chatbots have also become an asset in providing mental health care. Weobot is a personal mental health assistant that gets to know users by asking questions and recommends clinically tested tools.

6. ADIB Chat Banking

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank introduced its chat banking on WhatsApp to help its customers have access to their financial needs in just a few clicks!

Users can inquire about their balance, transactions, and even transfer funds simply by texting the bank’s virtual assistant.

7. Adala-Bot

Adala, which means justice in Arabic, is an AI-powered chatbot that provides legal advice to Syrians worldwide. In addition to answering legal questions, the chatbot can also refer cases to NGOs to further support Syrian refugees.